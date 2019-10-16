Hospital hires second general surgeon

BEEVILLE – A longtime South Texas surgeon will be providing new services in Beeville, filling a need for general surgery in the community and elevating the level of care at Christus Spohn Medical Clinic Beeville.
Dr. James Schlotter was born in the brush country of South Texas, in Mercedes, and knows the region well. After studying medicine at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston, he practiced for 27 years in San Marcos.
When an opportunity to practice general surgery in Beeville opened up, Schlotter said he was excited to return to a familiar community.
“My younger brothers were both born in the old Beeville hospital in the late 1950s,” he said. “I like this opportunity to reconnect to the area and contribute to the care of the people of South Texas.”
Schlotter’s area of expertise focuses on underserved areas of surgery, which are some of the most important in rural communities. Schlotter’s surgeries include hernia repairs, gallbladder and appendix removal, hemorrhoid surgery, vasectomies and treatments for varicose veins.
He has a special interest in treating breast disorders and thyroid disease.
He brings great diagnostic expertise to the community, with years of experience utilizing ultrasound and duplex scanners to identify and diagnose breast cancers and breast disorders, as well as spotting thyroid masses and undertaking thyroid surgery.
Schlotter said he enjoys general surgery because he gets to practice on a range of conditions and procedures and help a wide group of patients.
“As a general surgeon, I have expertise in treating a wide variety of diseases. I love the variety. I enjoy the technical and mental challenges of surgery,” Schlotter said. “Most importantly, I love getting to know the people I treat and work with, and the satisfaction of seeing people benefit from my care.”
Beeville patients can expect a committed and passionate physician when they are treated by Schlotter at Christus Spohn Medical Clinic Beeville, where he will pay close attention to their needs and provide a personalized level of care.
“I believe in listening to and talking with my patients. I try to give each patient the benefit of my 35-plus-years of experience,” Schlotter said. “I strive to continue my education, and I teach physician assistant students for University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. This benefits my patients.”
When he’s not busy practicing medicine, teaching other physicians the latest in surgical techniques or visiting with patients, Schlotter said he enjoys bay fishing, raising tropical plants and reading.
Schlotter and wife Michelle enjoy spending time with their children and four grandchildren.
The surgical team at Christus Spohn is excited to welcome Schlotter to the program, and looks forward to sharing best practices and elevating the level of care for Beeville patients and their families.
“Dr. Schlotter brings years of surgical experience to this community and shares Christus Spohn’s commitment to excellence and providing compassionate care,” said Genifer Rucker, president of the Beeville hospital.
“We are honored to welcome him to the Beeville community as we work together to provide the highest level of care for the patients we are privileged to serve. Christus Spohn has a collaborative relationship with Bee County, which has been instrumental in this recruitment process, and we are very grateful for their support.”
This will now also give the hospital two general surgeons on staff.
“We only had one surgeon for last six or seven years,” Rucker said. “I think in particular it is difficult to recruit positions in a small community or a small town.
“This is going to be good for everybody.”
Schlotter said he already feels welcome in the community and is grateful to Rucker and local leaders who have helped to grow the surgical program to fill a need in the Beeville area.
“Genifer Rucker and the Christus Spohn administration are very supportive of this new practice. We have all worked together for months to make this happen,” Schlotter said. “They believe an active surgical practice will greatly enhance the community and the hospital’s ability to provide better care.”