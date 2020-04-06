While the hospital is not confirming a COVID-19 case there previously, county officials are citing a “credible source.”
“We have received several reports from credible sources that a patient at Christus Spohn Hospital Beeville has tested positive for COVID-19,” Mike Loya, with the county judge’s office, said in a news release this weekend.
On Monday morning, Loya said that the case originated out of the county and is no longer in Bee County. This weekend, a notice online stated that the person was no longer at the hospital.
The city and county remain under a stay at home directive issued by both the mayor and county judge.
Essential businesses are staying open. Residents are allowed to go to work if employed by an essential business and continue to grocery shop, purchase medicine at pharmacies and perform essential tasks. Other businesses such as convenience stores and gun stores also remain open as they too are considered essential businesses.
The county, following the Center for Disease Control recommendations, is asking that anyone out in public wear a mask.
“Bottom line, wear a covering over your mouth and nose when in public. It can be homemade (we’re seeing some awesome creativity on our facebook feeds – keep it up); it can be a bandana; it can be any cloth covering,” Loya said in a news release. “Please go to www.cdc.gov for more information.”
As always, washing your hands frequently and not touching your face will help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.