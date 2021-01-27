The Bee-Picayune received the following press release from Christus Spohn Hospital Beeville on Tuesday, Jan. 27, regarding COVID-19 vaccinations:
Christus Spohn Hospital Beeville has received an additional shipment of more than 1,900 Pfizer vaccines to distribute to those who meet the criteria for Phase 1A or Phase 1B. The State of Texas named the hospital a COVID-19 Vaccination Hub to serve the Bee County community and surrounding areas. In an effort to make the COVID-19 vaccine more accessible to nearby residents, Christus Spohn Hospital Beeville has humbly accepted the responsibility of fulfilling this need.
Christus Spohn Hospital Beeville will administer this most recent shipment of doses on Wednesday, Jan. 27, and Thursday, Jan. 28, on hospital grounds, via a drive-thru process, starting at 9 a.m. each day. The vaccinations are available by appointment only. Christus Spohn Hospital Beeville has designated several phone lines to secure appointments:
• 361-354-2978
• 361-354-2841
• 361-354-2861
• 361-534-9333
Please note that these phone lines are not staffed 24 hours a day. Additionally, people may receive a busy signal, as demand for the vaccine remains immense. Hospital staff ask for the public’s patience as they handle a high volume of phone calls.
To ensure the distribution process does not overwhelm both our community members and our hospitals, we urge the community to refrain from entering the Hospital drive-through clinic without having reserved an appointment prior to arrival.
Once an appointment has been made, individuals are asked to adhere to the clinic operational guidelines to support the efficiency and safety of our Associates and community residents alike:
• do not arrive early for your appointment;
• remain in your vehicle at all times;
• wear loose fitting clothes, for ease in accessing your shoulder to administer the vaccine, and;
• wear your mask.
Learn more about Christus COVID-19 Vaccine Hubs by visiting https://vaccinate.christushealth.org.