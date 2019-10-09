Hospital undergoes active shooter training

BEEVILLE – The staff of Christus Spohn Hospital in Beeville recently completed active shooter response training from the city and county’s office of emergency management.
Mike Tyran, who coordinated this training with Mike Willow and Ryan Garza, both emergency management officers, said in today’s climate, this type of training is crucial.
“What should you do in case of an active shooter?” he posed. “What are we going to do?
“What is the best way of protecting ourselves?”
The hospital is unique in that while there is security in the building, it is open 24/7.
Having staff educated on what to look for is an added measure of security.
“Everybody wanted to go to this,” he said. “The city of Beeville and Bee County, we have had an influx of issues with firearms.
“We are seeing more and more violent crimes.”
No longer does being a small town isolate a community form the problems of the cities.
“It is a sign of the times,” he said. “It is on our doorsteps.
“We just needed to raise awareness.”