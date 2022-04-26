As the rash of fires continued into April, 26 different organizations assisted in containing a major brush fire outside Skidmore on April 10.
Although no lives were lost during the blaze, which consumed close to 400 acres, one residence burned down.
In the aftermath of the fire, the Skidmore community came together to donate items to the now displaced family.
During the incident, some residences were encouraged to leave the immediate area as a precaution. According to a statement by Ty Huser, the Skidmore VFD fire chief, rumors had begun spreading regarding the evacuation encouragement, with some believing there was a mandatory evacuation of the town of Skidmore. Huser and the Beeville VFD both made clear no such declaration was made. They encouraged citizens to watch the social media pages of responding fire departments as well as the Bee County Office of Emergency Management and the Bee County Sheriff’s Office to understand the truth of these matters.
According to Beeville VFD Fire Chief Bill Burris, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Burris said that in his 47 years of fire service, this particular fire was the worst scenario for a fire he has seen. The strong winds and dry conditions mixed to create a volatile situation that the responding agencies managed to get under control.
“Pray for rain,” said Burris.
In total, Beeville VFD thanked the following for their help:
• Skidmore FD
• Fannin FD
• Blanconia FD
• Pettus-Tuleta FD
• Pawnee FD
• Tynan FD
• Sinton FD
• Papalote FD
• George West FD
• Goliad FD
• Ander- Weser FD
• Schroeder FD
• Swinney Switch FD
• Refugio FD
• Mathis FD
• Texas Intrastate Forest Mutual Aid Service
• Texas A&M Forest Service Beeville
• Texas A&M Forest Service Alice
• Corpus Christi Fire Dept
• Naval Air Station Corpus Christi FD
• Angel Care Ambulance Service
• Bee County Sheriff Office
• Bee County Constable Pct. 2 Mickie Trevino
• BFD Ladies Auxiliary
• Tio Tires
• TXDOT
•mtamez@mysoutex.com•