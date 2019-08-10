Hughes named among Texas A&M’s 2019 Distinguished Alumni

COLLEGE STATION – Ten Aggies have been selected as the 2019 recipients of the highest honor bestowed upon a former student of Texas A&M University, the Distinguished Alumnus Award. Among them is Dan Allen Hughes Jr., ’80 of Alamo Heights, whose family has longtime ties to Beeville.
Since the inception of the award in 1962, only 291 of Texas A&M’s more than 506,000 former students have been recognized with the Distinguished Alumnus Award. Awarded jointly by the university and The Association, this honor recognizes those Aggies who have achieved excellence in their chosen professions and made meaningful contributions to Texas A&M University and their local communities.
Dan Allen Hughes Jr. is president of Dan A. Hughes Co. and other oil and gas related companies, part of his long career in oil and gas exploration and production. From 2013 to 2015, he was chairman of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission, on which he served 2009-15. An Outstanding Alumnus of A&M’s Mays Business School, he has served on many advisory boards at A&M and was on the university’s presidential search committee 2013-15.
His service to others includes raising funds for children’s charities in Bexar County, the Southwest Foundation for Biomedical Research and the state’s purchase of Devils River State Natural Area. His longtime support of A&M has included being a major donor for A&M’s Berg-Hughes Center for Petroleum and Sedimentary Systems, Kyle Field redevelopment and athletic facilities, Corps scholarships, and many other areas. He also serves on the Texas A&M University-San Antonio advisory board, and he and his wife, Peggy Gorden Hughes, were honored in 2013 with the Texas A&M University-San Antonio Dream Maker Award.
“Our 2019 Distinguished Alumni illustrate the vast influence Texas A&M graduates have on our world,” said Texas A&M University President Michael K. Young.
“Their contributions to their industries, communities, our nation and world demonstrate the value of a Texas A&M education and the difference that our core values of excellence, integrity, leadership, loyalty, respect and selfless service can make on our society.”
The recipients learned of their honor when surprised in their places of business and other locations by university and Association representatives.
The Association of Former Students’ 2019 Chair of the Board of Directors Mark Fischer said, “Our core values of excellence, integrity, leadership, loyalty, respect and selfless service are evident in the achievements and service of our 2019 Distinguished Alumni. They well represent our worldwide Aggie Network and bring honor and distinction to Texas A&M.”
“The highest award bestowed upon a former student of Texas A&M annually recognizes the very best of our Aggie Network,” said Association President and CEO Porter S. Garner III. “With fewer than one-tenth of one percent of our 500,000 former students recognized as Distinguished Alumni, the 10 we honor in 2019 are in elite company.”
The Association of Former Students will further honor all recipients of this award during its annual Distinguished Alumni Gala on Oct. 25. In addition, the 2019 recipients will be recognized during the Oct. 26 Texas A&M football game against Mississippi State.
Nominations for the 2020 Distinguished Alumnus Award will be accepted through Oct. 7 at tx.ag/DAnominations.
