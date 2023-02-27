The death of Sam Workman left an impact felt not simply in Beeville, where he lived, but also upon the wider world of professional golf, where he had earned a name for himself in the company of champions.
Workman served as the caddy for Steven Alker, a New Zealand pro golfer who claimed a championship victory and player of the year honors in 2022, a highlight being his capture of the Charles Schwab Cup. Workman walked at his side throughout these trials and triumphs, and Alker remembers Workman as a steadfast and loyal companion.
“First of all, (he was) very loyal. He was there every day, he was never late, stuck with me through thick and thin, through the hard times and we had some good times eventually at the end,” Alker told the Bee-Picayune. “He’d never had a victory before, and we had some victories … he was just such a grateful person.”
Alker could recall the moment where he and Workman made their final walk down the fairway as one of his fondest memories with the man, a culmination of the hard work they’d shared.
“That last walk down … the fairway, I think that’s the special moment, walking together, experiencing it together,” Alker said. “I think the senior PGA was the big one, it was our biggest one, I think that was a special moment.”
Hundreds of friends, family and well-wishers attended Workman’s funeral on February 13, with the reception being held at the Beeville Country Club, where the tables were adorned with golf and baseball motifs, reflecting his favorite sports.
“(He loved) baseball first, he loved the Astros,” Michelle Workman, Sam’s sister, said. “He actually tried out for the Astros when he was in college. He also loved golf. He started playing golf with my grandfather and dad.”
The impact of Workman’s life was clear in the large number of people who attended his funeral, and Michelle described him as a man who’d left an impact upon everyone he met.
“Sam touched everyone, from when he was little until all the way until the day he died,
she said. “He was loved by so many and this group here wanted to share his love and life and celebrate him, because that’s what my brother would have wanted.”
She said his achievement in attaining his dream of becoming a champion, of reaching the top, would be his lasting legacy.
Workman died on February 6, after a brief battle with cancer. He was 55-years-old.