Three recreational vehicles were destroyed in a recent fire off of Farm Road 888. Although the early morning June 26 fire destroyed three RVs, a quick response time from the Beeville, Bee County, Skidmore, Tynan and Papalote fire departments saved multiple adjacent structures.
Although no injuries were reported, Angel Care Ambulance was on the scene to render medical aid. The Bee County Sheriff’s Office was also present for an investigation.
According to Bill Burris, the fire chief for the Beeville Fire Department, the cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Bee County Sheriff’s Office.
When firefighters arrived at the scene, the first two RVs had been engulfed entirely. The third RV sustained damage but was not entirely destroyed by the blaze. The owners of the structures were not on scene at the time of the fire. Responders had to cut a chain at the entrance of the property to gain access. The ranch foreman arrived as the firefighters extinguished the fire.
There were two portable barns adjacent to the RVs that firefighters were able to save.
“We appreciate the help,” said Burris. “We had Tynan and we had Skidmore and Papalote assist us on the fire.”
While the recent rain has helped a little with the dry conditions in Bee County, the entire county is still under burn ban in what Burris has previously called one of the worst fire seasons in recent memory.
