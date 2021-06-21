“We need to start talking about this or nothing is ever going to get done,” said Gayla Croft, a Bee County landowner who has spent more than $10,000 repairing damaged fences due to bailout incidents.
Her property, unluckily located off U.S. Highway 59 and County Road 322 has been a target of destruction for vehicles involved in pursuits from Live Oak County deputies and Department of Public Safety troopers.
“This is the third high speed chase since April,” said Croft. “They drove right through my front door. I’m tired of it, and I want answers. This is not OK.”
Drivers involved with human and drug smuggling from the southern Mexican border are often pursued by law enforcement agencies in attempts to catch the driver for federal and state prosecution.
Croft’s property was initially damaged on April 1, then again on April 17, then more recently on June 3.
The incidents resulted in bailouts where multiple undocumented immigrants scattered on her property, abandoning the vehicle.
“These are unfortunate circumstances,” said Bee County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Ronnie Jones. “We know it costs the residents money for repairs; however, these are not our pursuits. We have very little information to go on and still urge people to call us if they see something so we can help.”
Local law enforcement agencies were also involved in a pursuit that led to a foot chase, fewer than 24 hours prior to the June 3 bailout.
“We believe the pursuit near Oak Grove off U.S. Highway 351 was not the suspect’s first time,” said Jones. “They were very familiar with the area and backroads, and we were not able to apprehend anyone. Our K-9 unit lost the scent after a while, but we did find the vehicle.”
Jones also said the June 2 foot chase was the first time BCSO utilized the notification services on the Bee County Public Information App to warn nearby residents within a 3-mile radius when the suspect fled.
Bee County Judge Trace Morrill said that he and the commissioners regularly talk to BCSO officials, who feel the needs and resources for the surge of illegal crossings are being met.
On June 1, Gov. Greg Abbott issued a declaration of disaster along Texas’ southern border in response to what many have referred to as a border crisis due to the influx of undocumented immigrants.
Bee County was one of the very few counties along the border that did not see the need to declare disaster, despite all adjacent counties including Karnes, Goliad, Refugio, San Patricio and Live Oak doing so at the request of upset residents.
“We do recognize the issues and stand with our fellow counties that have been impacted,” said Morrill. “At this time we haven’t felt the need to seek additional resources to help us address the issue here. We’ve been fortunate and haven’t really been affected by the uptick so we will not be requesting that same type of relief.”
Morrill said that he understands the anger and frustration from landowners and hopes the situation at the border will be addressed by the government before the number of victims continues to grow.
“It upsets me as well, and I commiserate with them,” he said. “I understand that things can change, and I know that if the sheriff advises the court that his office needs assistance, we will immediately step up to help as much as we can.”
