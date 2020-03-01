BEEVILLE – A mom and pop pizza shop here might have been more than meets the eye.
The Beeville Police Department and the Texas Health and Human Services Office of the Inspector General are investigating the owners of Pizzarriffic at 714 N. Washington St. Rene Ybarra, 51, and his 50-year-old wife, Elsa, were arrested Feb. 20 after coordinated arrest and search warrants at their business and their home in the 400 block of Treptow Street.
Rene Ybarra is charged with two counts of Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) fraud greater than $200 and engaging in organized criminal activity. Elsa Ybarra is charged with one count of SNAP fraud greater than $200. Both were transported to the Bee County Jail where records indicate they were released after Rene Ybarra posted $30,000 bond and Elsa Ybarra posted $10,000 bond.
Additional charges are likely and additional arrests are being made, said Beeville Police Chief Robert Bridge.
SNAP fraud greater than $200 is a third degree felony. If convicted, the couple each face up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.