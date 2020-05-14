In need of dog-gone plan

BEEVILLE – Almost a month after two people were attacked by a group of dogs in the Blueberry Hill community just outside city limits, officials from the city of Beeville and Bee County are working toward the creation of an emergency animal control agreement.
The Beeville City Council discussed the first version of a memorandum of understanding at its April 28 meeting. The draft was considered by the Bee County Commissioners Court the day before.
The proposed agreement would codify a currently unwritten one in which the city animal control officer, Lupe Valdez, has come to the sheriff’s office’s aid in cases involving severe injury or potential for severe injury. After the second attack in Blueberry Hill April 19, Valdez responded, captured the four dogs and took them to a nearby veterinarian’s office to be quarantined.
The dogs since have been euthanized, said Bee County Sheriff Alden Southmayd, following an April 24 hearing before Bee County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Susana Contreras. The sheriff said the animals all tested negative for rabies and that a grand jury will consider whether to bring an indictment against the man determined to be their owner. He could be charged with attack by dog, a third degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.
Because Blueberry Hill is located outside the city limits, Valdez has no official jurisdiction there and only can respond with Beeville Police Chief Robert Bridge’s permission because animal control is part of the police department. That did not stop people from being critical on Facebook.
“Mr. Valdez took quite a bit of negative comments on social media,” Bridge said. “But we didn’t know about the first bite.”
The councilmen were of the consensus that the city could help the county, provided the city’s costs are covered. Further discussion of the proposed agreement took place during an April 30 meeting via Zoom between city representatives Bridge, Mayor Francisco Dominguez and City Manager John Benson and county representatives Precinct 1 Commissioner Carlos Salazar Jr., Precinct 2 Commissioner Dennis DeWitt, Community Affairs Director Johnny Carbajal and Southmayd.
“Everybody, I think, is on the same page and agreeable to moving forward,” Benson said.
The participants in the meeting fine tuned the details of how the city would respond to animal calls, which would only be in emergency situations such as bites, vicious animals or rabies, he said. Assistance would be rendered in any unincorporated area of Bee County. A fee structure has not yet been finalized.
DeWitt said that under the current draft of the memorandum of understanding, a sheriff’s deputy would be required to go to the scene in a dangerous animal situation, but the sheriff and the chief of police would make the determination whether to call animal control.
“If the animal attacks humans, or the deputy says it’s going to do something and the sheriff or the chief agrees, animal control tranquilizes the animal, and it’s quarantined at a vet for 10 days to see if it has rabies,” DeWitt said.
The commissioners court was set to consider and act upon the agreement May 11.
As for Bee County creating its own, more comprehensive animal control system with a pound, pet licensing and vaccinations, DeWitt said that would require public hearings. Furthermore, it would cost at least $500,000 to fund equipment, vehicles and staffing costs, he said. Such a plan has been considered before.
“Around 2005, we had public hearings in Pettus and Mineral,” DeWitt said. “The people were opposed to it so we did not even take it to an election.”