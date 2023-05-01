Steel Dynamics Inc. closed its first quarter of 2023 with record results, including a new record in steel shipments of 3.3 million tons.
The company announced its first quarter financial results on April 19, noting net sales of $4.9 billion and a net income of $637 million. Excluding the company’s newly built Sinton Texas Flat Roll Steel Mill income of $77 million, the company closed the first quarter with an adjusted net income of $691 million.
“The team executed well and delivered a strong first quarter performance from all of our operating platforms,” said Mark D. Millet, chairman and chief executive officer. “Our first quarter 2023 operating income was $835 million, with an adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. The sequential improvements in earnings was driven by our steel and metals recycling businesses and supported by continued strong results from our steel fabrication operations. Across the company, our teams achieved best in class performance while keeping each other safe and further improving safety performance.”
Millett noted that the operating income from the company’s steel operations was almost double the fourth quarter sequential results. This is due to the record shipments this quarter offsetting metal spread compression related to lower realized selling values.
“Steel pricing has since strengthened and steel producer lead times have extended as steel demand is strong,” said Millett.
According to Millett the automotive, non-residential construction, energy and industrial sectors lead the demand in steel. However, while the earnings from the company’s steel fabrication operations were strong, a precedent set in previous quarters, it was still lower than the fourth quarter results of 2022 based on seasonally lower shipments combined with customer supply chain constraints.
“Extending steel fabrication project logs and a lack of sufficient construction materials and skilled labor have resulted in some projects being delayed to later this year,” said Millett. “... We also achieved strong cash flow from operations of $734 million in the first quarter 2023, while at the same time increasing shareholder distributions and investing in growth. In February, we increased our quarterly cash dividend by 25%, reflecting our confidence in the consistency and strength of our cash generation capabilities, in alignment with the execution of our transformational growth initiatives.”
Millett is confident in the outlook of the industry. According to Millett, the market conditions are in place for domestic steel consumption to be solid.
“Order entry activity continues to be strong across all of our businesses,” said Millett. “We believe North American steel consumption will increase in 2023, and that demand for lower-carbon emission, U.S. produced steel products coupled with lower imports will support steel pricing. We believe the automotive, non-residential construction, and energy sectors will remain solid steel consumers this year. Our steel fabrication operations order backlog remains elevated with strong forward pricing levels. The combination of robust order activity and broad customer optimism supports strong overall demand dynamics for the construction industry. This environment, in combination with our existing and recently announced expansion initiatives, are firm drivers for our continued growth in the coming years.”
Additionally, the company is progressing on its aluminum flat rolled products mill. So far, the team at Steel Dynamics Inc. has placed orders for critical equipment.
“We are pleased to further diversify our end markets with plans to supply aluminum flat rolled products with high recycled content to the countercyclical sustainable beverage can industry, in addition to the automotive and industrial sectors,” said Millett. “We believe our unique performance-based operating culture, coupled with our considerable experience in successfully constructing and operating cost-effective, highly profitable flat rolled steel mills, positions us exceptionally well to execute this strategic opportunity and to deliver strong long-term value creation. Our customers and our people are also incredibly excited for this growth opportunity.
“Our commitment is to the health and safety of our teams, families, and communities, while meeting the current and future needs of our customers,” Millett said. “Our culture and business model continue to positively differentiate our performance from the rest of the industry. We are competitively positioned and focused to generate long-term sustainable value.”
•mtamez@mysoutex.com•