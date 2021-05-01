Both incumbents lost their bid for reelection by wide margins in the Bee County elections, which wrapped up Saturday, according to the unofficial results released by Bee County Elections Administrator Laura Warnix.
In the race for the Ward 1 seat on the Beeville City Council, Michael Willow II unseated Ford Patton by a nearly four-to-one count. Willow collected 190 of the 239 votes cast in the election to end Patton's run on the council.
In the race for the Sub-district 1 seat on the Beeville Independent School District Board of Trustees, former Bee County Judge Stephanie Moreno beat out incumbent Darryl Martin by slightly over 100 votes. Moreno collected 266 of the 419 votes cast in the election.
The unofficial results showed a voter turnout of just 8.63 percent with just 652 ballots cast out of a registered voter base of 7,551.
For more on the election, pick up a copy of the May 12 edition of the Bee-Picayune.