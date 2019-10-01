A 29-year-old man accidentally released from Bee County Jail is back in custody today after being caught by boarder patrol.
The sheriff’s office here reports that Ernest Ramirez was caught at the checkpoint near Falfurrias at 6:43 p.m. today.
Ramirez was released this past Wednesday from county jail before it was noticed that he had a federal detainer.
”Sheriff Alden Southmayd would like to thank all of the agencies that assisted in the search and subsequent apprehension of Ramirez,” said Chief Deputy Ronnie Jones.
Additional details will be printed in Friday’s edition of the Bee-Picayune.