Internet provider swaps tower space for new Expo Center sign

Some much-needed improvements are set to be made later this year to the sign outside the Bee County Expo Center and internet service for people in the Blueberry Hill area will improve thanks to a deal approved by the Bee County Commissioner Court.
The commissioners voted unanimously in favor of authorizing County Judge Trace Morrill to continue negotiating a 10-year non-exclusive lease proposal from Tuleta-based WavSpeed Inc., which will involve the company leasing space on the antenna tower at the Expo Center for no cost.
Craig Oliver, WavSpeed’s owner, said that in exchange for the $250 per month – $30,000 over the entire contract term – the company will replace the building’s existing digital sign with a larger, more modern one.
As part of the agreement, the county would pay the cost of installation and construction.
Oliver said the equipment to be mounted on the tower will allow WavSpeed to expand its broadband coverage to 300-500 additional homes.
Also related to technology at the Expo Center, the commissioners voted to grant a request by the Bee County Junior Livestock and Homemakers Show (BCJLHS) to improve the facility’s connectivity strength by installing additional internet access points.
“We did not cover the arena previously,” said Oliver, who also serves as the county’s information technology director. “The only thing we had out there previously was the show barn and the pavilion.”
Oliver said the new access points would be in the announcer’s box and in the arena. The access point in the meeting room also would be replaced. His only recommendation was that any installed devices should be compatible with existing equipment.”
“There’s no cost to the county,” said Corinna Russell of BCJLHS. “The equipment is being donated by a local businessman.”
Another improvement that the BCJLHS will spearhead is the installation of cattle panel gates in the Expo Center’s arena. Morrill said the panels are necessary because the livestock show has relocated the commercial heifers to the facility from the Beeville Livestock Commission’s auction barn.
“There’s not enough panels to setup 18 pens,” Russell said.
She added that the cost of the panels, $9,800, would be paid from the center’s building fund. The commissioners voted unanimously to approve the request.
In other business related to the BCJLHS, the commissioners approved a request to waive the customary $200 maintenance fees for three Sunday horse practices ahead of the Jan. 23 show.