Desmond Givens is one of the most soft-spoken people you’ll ever meet, but the valedictorian of the AC Jones High School class of 2021, in an ironic twist, blew out a speaker at Veterans Memorial Stadium during the Beeville Independent School District’s commencement ceremony June 4.
That didn’t stop him from delivering an impactful and enlightened speech to his fellow classmates and the thousands of family members and friends in attendance at the stadium.
“I am proud to say that I grew up in Beeville, Texas, and graduated from A.C. Jones High School among the greatest group of friends I can ask for,” Givens said not long after one of the speakers on the home side of the stadium blew out during the early part of his speech after the volume on his microphone was turned up in an attempt to help his soft tone boom throughout the stadium.
“You have all beautified my life in some way, and I’m sure you can all say the same about each other.”
It was the last line of his address that most needed to be blasted as loud as possible, though.
“Whatever it is you do after this, do it with a light heart, and do it your way, because it’s sincerity that enriches the world,” he said, bringing a warm closure to a roller-coaster of a four years for the class of 2021.
The class of 191 graduates survived Hurricane Harvey as freshmen and then the always-awkward sophomore year, only to see their junior and senior years turned upside down by a global pandemic.
It’s safe to say that their ride through high school was unlike any class before them and will remain unlike any after them.
And the members of the class are aware of that simple truth, that much is evident in their choice of a senior class song: “I’ll Always Remember You” by Hannah Montana.
Givens was the top honoree from the class with Brandon Dang earning salutatorian honors. The Health Professions Magnet Academy also named a valedictorian and salutatorian with William Gamez and Ray Serrano earning those honors, respectively.
All four delivered speeches during the hour-long ceremony.
After Givens closed out his address, AC Jones High School Principal Ann Ewing presented the class and Superintendent Travis Fanning certified the class as graduates with BISD Board of Trustees President Orlando Vasquez accepting that certification.
Ewing then welcomed the graduates to walk the stage and receive their diplomas.
As the graduates made their way to the stage, many of them stopped momentarily near the goal line in the west end zone to drop a white carnation, forming a makeshift memorial for their friend Jesus Ramirez, who died last year at the age of 19.
Ewing introduced each walking member of the class with Vasquez presenting the diplomas and Fanning doling out a congratulatory handshake.
One notable exception was the presentation of the diploma to Cierra Martin, who broke down in tears as she was presented her diploma by her father, Darryl, a former member of the district’s board of trustees.
A total of 21 members of the class, including Givens, Dang, Gamez, Serrano and Martin, graduated with honors. The other honors graduates from the class are Ayden Aguilar, Mishel Alba, ShyAnne Alvarado, Maya Bender, Alyssa Carrasco, Sarina Cruz, Soledad Cuellar, Ariceli Garcia, Kaylee Hernandez, Kalee Kroen, Ryan Martinez, Savanna Martinez, Lukas Moreno, Brianna Olivares, Claire Portwood and Emily Reese.
After Ewing read the last name, she feted the class once more, which included a joke that they had officially set the record for number of cases of bottled water consumed in one year.
She then had the graduates turn their tassels and declared them officially graduated as Trojan orange mortarboards filled the night sky, followed by the crack, bang and boom of fireworks from the east side of the stadium.
And with that, the class of 2021 stepped into the real world.
Like Montana croons in the class song, it might be “hard to say goodbye, but yesterday’s gone, we’ve got to keep moving on.”
