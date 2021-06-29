An HVAC issue at the recently-constructed Bee County Jail that has dragged on for a year has led to it being listed as non-compliant by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards (TCJS).
The new law enforcement center, which had an original $25 million budget and currently houses 88 inmates, seems to be the victim of a battle between architects and engineers and construction companies that refuse to take the responsibility for the issues.
Bee County Precinct III Commissioner Sammy Farias did not respond to questions before deadline by e-mail, but did speak about the progress being made over a brief phone call.
“We have been working with the contractors in a step-by-step process to eliminate possible causes and issues with the HVAC system,” said Farias. “We need to go through the designs and everything else to remove different claims on the list because we need a clear explanation of why this is happening so we can fix it.”
Bee County Auditor April Cantu said the third-party engineer that was procured this year for the HVAC issue is HMG & Associates Inc.
“They are currently working as a neutral party to find the cause of the issue at the new law enforcement center,” said Cantu in an email.
Farias said the county is currently waiting for their report, due in early July, for answers.
Cantu also provided complete names of all the companies involved and total expenditures for the new jail that also received funds for housing federal inmates.
Since 2017, the county has spent $26,703,887 amongst team members including Brinkley-Sargent Wiginton Architects (BSW), MD Engineering, which is part of the BSW Team, the Construction Manager at Risk (CMR) Turner Construction Compan and Project Manager ECM International Inc.
However, Bee County Sheriff Alden Southmayd said penalties and fines may make up for any extra fees, as well as holding responsible parties accountable for the issue, once they are able to pinpoint it.
“The temperature isn’t the issue,” said Sheriff Southmayd. “It’s the humidity. We set up shop fans to keep the air moving and dehumidifiers to help but the jail commission inspector wasn’t really happy with that when they visited. We can’t fix the problem if we don’t know what the problem is in the first place.
“Hopefully we can figure out solutions soon and who is going to pay for them.”
An inspection on June 2 found the jail in violation of four standards.
According to the Texas Administrative Code, Title 37, Part 9, Section 259, Paragraph 0.160, “temperature levels shall be reasonably maintained between 65 degrees Fahrenheit and 85 degrees Fahrenheit in occupied areas.”
TCJS Inspector Jennifer Shumake’s report stated, “It was determined the HVAC system has not worked as designed since the facility was populated nor have repairs have been made.”
Shumake said she could not speak to reporters and referred questions to Executive Director Brandon Wood. Wood did not return phone calls in time for print deadlines.
Sheriff Southmayd said the dehumidifiers, which are emptied into trash cans, collect 52 gallons of water every day and the humidity has also led to mold or mildew issues.
The report also found the jail in violation of unrelated heat and humidity issues also.
The jail was also found to be in violation of statutes regarding initial custody assessments and reassessments, which are required by Section 271, Paragraph .1(b)(2) and .1(b)(3) in the Texas Admistrative Code.
“It shouldn’t be happening,” said Sheriff Southmayd. “But we are still adjusting to a new system and dealing with issues from using tablets. We are in the process of correcting these issues, including doing both electronic and manual hand counting procedures so we can keep better track. We’re also adjusting to a new house program that changed some of our terminology.”
The final violation was from Section 285, Paragraph 0.1, regarding inmate physical exercise and recreation.
“This inspector was not able to verify that recreation was provided and documented as required by minimum jail standards,” stated the report.
“Again, these were tablet issues that affected the times that were marked and taken down,” Southmayd said.
Sheriff Southmayd said these violations did not result in any injury or death or missing inmates and did not put any of his employees’ safety at risk.
“We have received an date from the TCJS inspection for their follow up on these issues but I am confident these issues will be fixed by then,” he said. “We should have a plan of action regarding the humidity by then and we’re grateful for the commissioner’s help on fixing this issue. I am still excited and proud about this new building and these are minor issues that we are learning from.”
