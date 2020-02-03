Jail $900K over budget

BEEVILLE – It is not yet known how much the county will have to pay of the $900,000 that the jail construction is over budget.
“The project is over budget but we don’t know who will own that cost in the future,” then County Judge Stephanie Moreno said in her last week in office. “Just because the project is over budget doesn’t mean the county is over what they budgeted.”
Throughout the building process, the county leaders have cut as many costs as possible, opting sometimes to do the work themselves instead of paying contractors.
Brenda Jenkins, with ECM International which is overseeing this project, said, “We are about 3.6 percent over the budget which nobody is happy about that.”
This amounts to the $900,000 over the $25.6 million budget.
“It is not an issue that the citizens need to be concerned about,” she said.
On Monday, County Judge Trace Morrill and the county commissioners approved additional changes to the jail, including one which gave the county a $14,000 credit because employees would be doing the work instead of contractors.
The jail is expected to be completed by April 9 with the inspection by the state jail commission occurring a month prior.
“We are not finished with this project,” she said. “There are still opportunities to recover some of the amount we are over.”
The jail was expected to be completed this past June.
In September 2018, Turner Construction officials told commissioners that heavy rains caused significant delays in the construction.
At that time though, the representative for ECM didn’t expect those delays to cause the jail to go beyond its scheduled completion date.
By January 2019, Turner officials were asking for an extension.
In June, the court members placed a $1,000 penalty per day after their June 1 contracted date of completion.
Commissioner Sammy Farias, during that meeting, said that Turner had ample time to make up the lost workdays.
“They refused to work on weekends and work on Saturdays,” he said during that meeting.
Last week Jeremiah R. Hudson, vice president and operations manager with Turner, placed much of the blame of recent delays on an electrician out of Victoria.
“What I wish we had done a better job of in those early days, when we were considering whether we use them or not, is (to consider) how extensive their manpower capabilities truly were,” Hudson said. “We felt more comfortable with them because they’re out of Victoria. So they’re semi-local, versus somebody traveling from Houston or even San Antonio.
“We felt like labor would be more accessible.
“We did not recognize how few electricians they actually have on hand.”
Under questioning from Farias, Hudson said, “They were the apparent low bidder. They were not significantly low at the time.”
Hudson said that he would have expected 20 to 25 electricians from the company doing the work. Instead, he said, it was fewer than 10 at a time.
“And that’s been our biggest hurdle,” Hudson said.
He said that Turner officials had discussed removing the electricians from the job but opted not to. Instead, additional crews were called in by Turner to assist in the work.
“Maybe that’s a decision I should have made differently when we looked at it, which was in July...,” he said.
Farias also questioned the turnover in supervisors at the site.
“There’s no doubt there’s a lot of disappointment and frustration,” Hudson said. “It has been a difficult project.”
He added that it was the supervisors who left the company, not the company pulling them off the project.
The project is scheduled for a completion date in April with the Texas Commission on Jail Standards performing their review March 5.
“I just don’t want you to go beyond April and we’re still coming back to the court asking for more money and more time,” Farias said.
Jason Collins is the editor at the Bee-Picayune and can be reached at 343-5221, or at media@mySouTex.com.