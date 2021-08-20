Beeville Independent School District recently announced the hiring of two new principals.
Beeville native Heather Vasquez was named the new principal at Fadden-McKeown-Chambliss Elementary School, and Lupe Martinez was named the new principal at A.C. Jones High School.
Vasquez will take over at FMC after a five-year stint as an assistant principal at R.A. Hall Elementary School.
“As a former FMC student and teacher, my goal is to create a welcoming and supportive culture in working alongside my staff and students daily,” Vasquez said in an announcement released by the district.
“I look forward to working with the FMC family, the district and community stakeholders,” she continued.
Vasquez received her bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi and a master’s degree in educational administration from TAMU-Kingsville. She also has her superintendent certification.
“My expectations for the students at FMC Elementary are the same I have for my own child. I will love and always treat them as mine,” Vasquez said, referring to her 3-year-old son, Jaden.
Martinez will move over from nearby San Diego ISD, where he served as the principal of San Diego High School. He has also served as a teacher at Premont, Agua Dulce and Riviera Kaufer high schools as well as Gillett Intermediate School in Kingsville.
“I feel excited and honored to have the opportunity to be part of the Beeville ISD community and town,” Martinez said in the district’s release.
“My expectation for every student is to graduate college and be career or military ready. I will lead my staff so that each and every one of us work toward that goal for every future graduate of A.C. Jones High School.”
He and his wife, Anna, are the parents of two children, Thomas and Emma.
The district did not immediately make the details of the contracts and salary figures for either Vasquez or Martinez available by press time.
