JHS welders complete highly productive year

BEEVILLE – Welding students from A. C. Jones High School finished their welding year, competing in welding contests in Corpus Christi, Louisville, Kentucky, and gaining their welding certifications.
Student welders from Beeville competed in the 25th Annual Craft Training Center of the Coastal Bend, High School Welding Contest this past April. In the plate welding division, Aubrey Lopez captured first place and Martello Villarreal won second place. There were 44 student welders in this year’s plate welding contest. David Gutierrez won third place in the pipe welding division.
The following week, welding students from JHS were hosted by Maverick Testing Laboratories in Corpus Christi to take their American Welding Society D1.1 plate test. Students that passed their plate test last year took their American Society of Mechanical Engineers Section IX 6G-pipe test. When the testing was complete, 20 JHS students passed their plate welding tests, and three students passed their pipe-welding test. The JHS students had a 70% pass rate on these welding tests, and this is above average for the industry.
In May, student welders from Beeville were invited to the Formosa Plastics Plant in Point Comfort. Mike Tolar, who is the welding supervisor for Formosa, has shown an interest in the Beeville welders, and he wanted the JHS welding students to come to their welding facility to showcase their welding skills and talents. He indicated that he was impressed with the welds they produced and their skill set.
The last contest in which Beeville participated was in Louisville, Kentucky, at SkillsUSA National Finals June 24-28. Alix Arispe, Caleb Bozant and David Gutierrez won first place in SkillsUSA Texas in the Welding Fabrication Division, and this effort qualified them for the national contest. These students produced great work and wound up in 21st place in the nation. They competed against the best welding fabrication teams from across the United States. These student welders represented Texas, Beeville and A.C. Jones High School with class and distinction.
“This was a highly productive year for the A.C. Jones welding program,” says JHS welding instructor Richard Beasley. “Student welders from Beeville wound up being recognized in every welding contest, finishing in first place or near the top group in each event. We had some freshmen pass their plate welding tests, and Aubrey Lopez was the first female welder from JHS to pass her ASME Section IX 6-G pipe test. The JHS welding program won two state championships in SkillsUSA Texas and a second place in Welding One.
“Thomas Camacho and I are extremely proud of all the student welders from Beeville. We are looking to build on the student’s accomplishments from 2019 and make 2020 our best year ever.”