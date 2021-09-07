Beeville Police Department Sgt. Mark Anthony Jimenez remembers the day he pinned on his little brother’s badge and became a different type of brother, a brother in blue.
Matthew Adam Jimenez was admitted to the Christus Spohn Beeville intensive care unit on Aug. 9 due to COVID-19.
Law enforcement vehicles were a constant show of force in supporting his family, and benefits within the community for donations beginning that weekend.
“He passed away on Aug. 22 at 7:50 p.m. quietly and pain free,” said Sgt. Jimenez. “Over 100 officers helped us escort him home to Beeville from Christus-Shoreline in Corpus Christi. He loved being a cop. Everything about it. It’s amazing to see now how many lives he touched in such a short amount of time.
“To see everyone come out like this for him just shows how much he did in such a short amount of time.”
Matthew Jimenez was born on July 3, 1997, in Grand Prairie, raised in Edinburg where he graduated from Johnny G. Economedes High School.
He began working in Beeville as a correctional officer at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice William G. McConnell Unit, but after one year applied to the Beeville PD.
Matthew graduated from the Victoria Law Enforcement Academy in December of last year, successfully completed four months of field training and, according to Assistant Chief Richard Cantu, was doing very well on his own.
“He will be truly missed,” said Cantu. “He was the type of officer that went above and beyond to help the community. He was a perfect example of the type of young men and women coming into law enforcement we need because he was always willing to help others and cared about everyone around him.”
Sgt. Jimenez said along with his law enforcement career, his brother loved to hunt, fish and eat, he joked.
“He loved taking care of other people,” he said. “You could always count on him for anything and everything because he was a true sheepdog. He was going to be there with a smile and making his jokes. It’s crazy because everyone was afraid of him, but he was just a big teddy bear and always making people laugh.”
Matthew Jimenez will be missed by his parents Miguel Jimenez Jr. and Ann Marie Jimenez, his fiancée Gabriella Flores, his brother Mark Anthony Jimenez and sister-in-law Giselle.
His brother said he probably will be missed the most by his nephews “Goose” Mark Anthony Jimenez Jr. and “Chamoy” Mosies Abel Jimenez because he was such a loving and fun uncle.
Matthew Jimenez, after services in Beeville that included a processional through town with escorts from members of multiple law enforcement agencies, was cremated and laid to rest in Edinburg.
