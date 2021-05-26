The lack of people willing to work in Bee County has affected local business services, including the city pool.
According to Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend, the latest monthly data available from March of this year showed Bee County at a 10 percent unemployment rate.
The rate is a less than 1% improvement compared to the previous month, but only a 3.4% increase since March of last year.
“We need drivers but we’re just not getting a lot of applicants,” said Domino’s store manager Joshua Samson. “I think it’s because of the unemployment benefits. Our application process is pretty easy. After you turn in the application, we set up an interview and check your driver’s license. As long as everything looks good, you’re pretty much hired.”
Samson said the lack of drivers is affecting delivery to customers and they are currently only offering delivery five days a week.
“We’re pretty shorthanded,” he said. “We only have seven drivers and six cooks.”
Subway, Dollar Tree and Walgreens, who have position postings online, said they haven’t had a problem with applications recently, though.
“The workforce sends us applicants all the time,” said Walgreens store manager Czirna Ybarra. “We haven’t really had an issue since January. I guess people feel more comfortable now. As a matter of fact we have three interviews scheduled for today.”
Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend Public Relations Manager Xena Mercado said they offer a lot of resources to help place people on a career path.
“We offer different types of training and scholarships for online courses,” she said. “On top of helping people find jobs, we want to help them look for ways to upscale at their current job or find ways to better their position within a company.”
According to Workforce Solutions, the Coastal Bend’s unemployment rate is higher than the national average by 4% and the state average by 3%.
According to the same report, Bee County is ranked as the fifth highest among all 13 counties in the Coastal Bend.
Holten Walker, the store manager at McCoy’s Building Supply, said he has definitely noticed a dwindle in applications, as well as other inappropriate etiquette.
“Not only are people not applying as much as they used to but they’re not showing up to interviews,” he said. “Normally we get over 20 applications within the first 24 hours of being posted online. Right now we have positions that have been open for a week and barely have six applications.”
Walker refused to share his opinion on why people are not willing to work, but said it has affected the construction industry as a whole.
“We see construction crews that are extremely shorthanded. There’s crews coming in from the (Rio Grande) Valley that are looking for people to work.”
Crystan Henry, store manager at Chili’s, has had similar experiences with the hiring process.
“It was really hard to re-staff after COVID,” said Henry. “We’re always hiring, for every position. But people are not applying. It’s even worse when you go through all the trouble and set up an interview and they don’t even show up.”
Henry said that even though the restaurant is shorthanded, she does her best to take care of her current staff.
“I try my best to be flexible and work with their schedules,” she said. “I don’t want to overwork the people that are willing to work.”
Henry said Chili’s will host a job fair on Tuesday, May 18, from open to close for all positions.
At a recent commissioner’s court meeting, Rural Economic Assistance League Inc. Director Martin Ornelas said he is currently looking to hire ten drivers.
“We had a job fair today and only two people showed up.”
At a recent city council meeting the decision to open the pool had to be tabled due to a lack of lifeguard applicants.
Only five people applied for the position that currently needs at least ten to hold the inclusive training and provide sufficient aid for patrons.
