The Joe Barnhart Scholars Award will be granted to one full-time junior at A. C. Jones High School on Friday, Feb. 18.
The purpose of the award is to encourage superior students to excel.
The award is not necessarily based on the highest academic standing and takes into account the student’s potential for contributions to the world in the areas of civics, religion, other humanities, business or professions.
The award amount is $10,000 and may be given for four years for a possible total of $50,000.
A one-time award, the Maggie Price Scholarship Award, of $15,000 will be given in the first year of college to the three remaining finalists.
Each of the four finalists this year is representative of an all-around student. All are ranked in the top 10% out of a class of 232 and have a resume that details many varied activities.
Among the finalists is Noemi Alaniz. Following graduation from high school, she intends to begin her post-secondary studies at the University of Texas at Austin. While there, she will pursue a degree in computer science with an initial focus on computer programming.
Alaniz loves the idea of obtaining a broad degree which gives her the ability to navigate in multiple scientific disciplines.
She also has interests in electrical engineering and computer engineering. She hopes her career would allow her to accomplish a myriad of achievements which would in turn benefit society.
Her extracurricular activities and volunteer service are quite diverse and extensive. She participates in her church youth group, in A.C. Jones soccer and the knitting club.
The junior has won several accolades through her excellence in A.C. Jones High School cross country. She was a state qualifier in SkillsUSA in plumbing.
She is a member of the Joe Barnhart Scholarship Program, the Interact Club, National Honor Society and has numerous hours through the dual credit program at Coastal Bend College.
Her list of volunteer service throughout the community is lengthy and includes donating items to area first responders, assisting with vacation bible school and giving tours to eighth-grade students who are transitioning to high school. Alaniz is active in her church and loves spending time with her family.
Finalist Kurt Fierro counts himself as very fortunate that his father taught him the skills and techniques of carpentry.
At home, he loves to work on identifying and correcting flaws within structures with preciseness and accuracy. He enjoys construction through physical or mechanical manipulation as it has developed his understanding of device application and solution ideation.
He is grateful to his parents who have encouraged and fostered his skill development. Fierro has his sights set on Texas A&M University at College Station. At the university, he will pursue a degree in mechanical engineering.
After he receives his Professional Engineering License in Texas, he eventually would like to build his own engineering cooperation. Fierro is a member of the Joe Barnhart Scholarship Program, the National Honor Society and the Beeville Art Museum Future Artists.
He is active with the golf team at A.C. Jones High School, as well as the academic decathlon team. Fierro has participated in math and science competitions through UIL. He was awarded for his excellence in the UIL calculator competition.
Fierro has won numerous awards through his participation in karate competitions and has medaled in the AAU Junior Olympics. He also volunteers around the community at the Beeville Art Museum, the library, as well as, through area food drives where he has distributed food for the needy.
Aerospace engineering is a profession which Caleigh Martin is prepared and motivated to pursue. Problem solving within the context of mathematics and science are at the heart of her ambitions and future professional endeavors.
She plans to use her analytical and problem-solving skills to one day potentially work for Boeing, SpaceX or NASA. While there, she hopes to make a great positive impact on society within the aerospace engineering arena.
To obtain these goals, Martin will begin her post-secondary education at the Gallogly College of Engineering at the University of Oklahoma.
She currently has completed 34 course hours through the dual credit program at Del Mar College. Martin is a member of the National Honor Society, National Society of Leadership and Success, the Joe Barnhart Scholarship Program and the Interact Club.
She also participates with the First Baptist Youth Group. Martin is a highly decorated athlete at A.C. Jones High School in both soccer and cross country.
She has also won academic awards for her excellence in Biology PreAP and Algebra II PreAP. The junior has given of her time in preparing meals for the homeless during Thanksgiving. She has also coached children through a Kids Fitness Bootcamp and has assisted with vacation bible school at her church.
Finalist Caleb McMullen believes in dreaming big. Consequently, he has chosen 3D modeling and animation as his career choice. He would like to create virtual and 3D environments for role playing games to revolutionize not only entertainment industry but also for educational and therapeutic purposes.
McMullen will begin his collegiate career at Texas A&M University College Station. He has several dual credit hours through Coastal Bend College and has also completed several animation and 3D Modeling courses through various institutions.
McMullen is a member of the A.C. Jones Choir and has received numerous awards at the state level. He is a member of the Joe Barnhart Scholarship Program, the National Honor Society and 4-H. In 4-H, he holds several leadership positions and has been awarded both locally and through state competitions.
He is very involved in his church and has ministered to at risk youth in Nueces County. McMullen is passionate about the importance of early childhood reading and comprehension skills. To that end, he organized a summer community service project for second graders who were reading below their grade level. By the end of the summer, the students were reading at their grade level.
He has distributed food to the needy at local food banks, collected items for the Purple Door Women’s Shelter and sang Christmas carols at area nursing homes.
Information submitted by Brenda DeLaRosa, program director of The Joe Barnhart Scholarship Program