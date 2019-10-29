Judge sentences drug dealer to six-year term in prison

BEEVILLE – A 41-year-old Beeville man was sentenced to six years confinement with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division on Oct. 17.
District Judge Patrick Flanigan sentenced Rolando Hilario Jr. to the prison term after the defendant pleaded guilty to a second degree felony, delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group one, more than one gram but less than four grams.
The defendant could have been sentenced to as many as 20 years in prison and ordered to pay a fine of as much as $10,000.
Hilario accepted the sentence as part of a plea bargain.
John Landreth, an investigator for 156th District Attorney José Aliseda’s office, said the defendant’s arrest resulted from an ongoing effort by Aliseda’s office to break up narcotics trafficking in Bee County.
Landreth said Hilario’s arrest was connected to an investigation that took place in December 2018.
“This is another drug dealer off the streets,” Landreth said.
The investigator said the district attorney is committed to using all resources at his disposal to target those who are trafficking illegal drugs in the community.
Gary Kent is a reporter at the Bee-Picayune and can be reached at 358-2550, ext. 120, or at reporter@mySouTex.com.