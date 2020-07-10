Judge: Shave some off your budgets

BEEVILLE – In a move that he said is aimed at being “fiscally responsible with the taxpayers’ money,” Bee County Judge Trace Morrill has requested that department heads and elected officials cut certain aspects of their budgets by 3 1/2 percent.
“Because when I stepped in, we were wrapping up the jail and dealing with a pandemic that the world has never dealt with,” said Morrill, who was appointed to his position in January. “We have to be mindful of the impact that has.”
The judge said that by making these cuts in most areas, it will provide the county with more flexibility when it comes time to make tough budgetary decisions. The county’s first two budget workshops held June 24 and 25 are just the first step toward crafting a 2020-21 budget. Morrill said it still is too preliminary to know what tax rate will be needed to support the budget, but he prefers to avoid increasing taxes.
“The rationale is to encourage elected officials and department heads to be more frugal on the front end with public funds,” Morrill said.
Two county departments that have factored Morrill’s request into their proposed budgets are the sheriff’s office and county jail, both of which are under the supervision of Sheriff Alden Southmayd.
“We’re actually able to do it so it doesn’t hurt so bad,” he said.
However, Southmayd said one variable is the new justice center and jail building, for which expenses could exceed the budget because of there being no established baseline for utility usage. He said the county expects to realize some savings when it comes to maintenance versus the facility that it replaces.
Southmayd said the current budget had provisions for two new patrol vehicles for the sheriff’s office. The budget proposed for the coming fiscal year allows for one vehicle – at an estimated cost of $60,000 – for the sheriff’s office and a transport vehicle for the jail.
The sheriff’s office has realized some savings this year, he said, because it currently has three open patrol deputy positions. The spots became vacant when former personnel left for other agencies.
“It’s very hard to hire deputies at our current salary,” Southmayd said. “It’s just a fact of life.”
The sheriff’s office, if it were fully staffed, would have 20 employees, he said, including 11 full-time and three part-time patrol deputies, four investigators and two civil process servers. Southmayd said the starting annual salary for a Bee County Sheriff’s Office deputy is $35,782, which includes a uniform allowance, he said. Jailers earn even less, starting out at approximately $27,000 per year, which increases to $30,166 – plus a uniform allowance – once they are fully licensed and finish field training.
“Most of our guys are fine with it,” he said. “They understand it’s not the greatest pay, but they love Bee County.”
Thus far, no salary increase is being factored into the upcoming budget, the sheriff said.
William J. Gibbs Jr. is a reporter at the Bee-Picayune and can be reached at 361-358-5220, or by email at wgibbs@mysoutex.com.