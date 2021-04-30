A program that gives area youngsters a glimpse into what it is like to serve and protect is restarting in June.
Bee County Sheriff Alden Southmayd said that had it not been for taking a break last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this would be the fifth year of the sheriff’s office’s junior deputies program.
“We’re not even trying to push them to go into law enforcement,” he said. “We’re just trying to push them to get involved in their communities, however they want to do that.”
Registration is open to boys and girls ages 10-14. Southmayd said this year, there will be four half-day academies set to run two weeks beginning June 7. A morning class will run 8 a.m. to noon, while an afternoon session will run from 1-5 p.m. Organizers are aiming to have 25 cadets in each class.
“They’re going to learn some of the basic laws,” he said. “We’ll go over traffic laws, the penal code, moving violations ... The biggest thing we try to instill in them is integrity. We’ll also teach them about traffic stops and interacting with law enforcement.”
An advanced class of students who previously have gone through the junior deputies academy will be taught during the week of June 21. Southmayd said this year’s classes end with a June 26 graduation ceremony in the Coastal Bend College auditorium.
The junior deputies program in past years has gotten statewide attention. A group two years ago traveled to Austin, where they swore in Gov. Greg Abbott as a junior deputy, Southmayd said. They presented him with a sheriff’s office badge at this year’s Republican Roundup in Beeville.
Those wishing to sign up for this year’s junior deputies program are encouraged to watch the Bee County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, as registration details will be forthcoming.