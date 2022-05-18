Beeville kids ages 10-14 have another set of fun and interesting activities coming to them in the summer in the form of the annual Bee County Sheriff’s Office Junior Deputy Academy. The academy will be hosting classes all throughout July.
According to Bee County Sheriff Alden Southmayd, the Junior Deputy Academy has been happening annually for five years. The seed was planted in his mind when he saw a county in North Texas hosting a similar Junior Deputy Academy.
“It’s not just about law enforcement,” said Southmayd. “It’s about being part of the community with civil service and stuff like that. ... There’s such a wedge between the average person and law enforcement and we are trying to heal that through the kids.”
Three total academies will be held over the summer. Two regular academies and one advanced academy. The advanced academy will only be available to those who have previously attended a regular academy in 2021 or before.
The first regular academy will be held from July 11-15. The second regular academy will be from July 18-22. The advanced academy will be held from July 25-29.
The advanced academy will include much of what the original academy has. However, attendees will also be taught crime scene processing and other technical skills. The regular academy will include simulated situations such as felony stops.
Other topics include knowledge on how the government works and how the deputies do their job. The kids will also finish their classes with CPR certification and knowledge on how to use an automated external defibrillator.
“One of the funnest things that they’ll probably end up doing is we go out to the Expo Center and we have short vehicle pursuits where they get to ride in the car and they make simulated felony traffic stops,” said Southmayd. “That’s where you see that confidence comes out in them. We are trying to humanize the law enforcement part.”
Southmayd calls the Junior Deputy Academy the best program that the department has going on. One of the main things he wants the kids to take away from the academy is a desire to help the community.
“Help people, care for people, do the community service and do your part to make this a better world,” said Southmayd. “It sounds so simple but that’s our motto and that’s what we are pushing. ... We aren’t pushing law enforcement. We are pushing that you can be whatever you want to be.”
Thanks to sponsors who donate funding for the Junior Deputy Academy, enrollment is free to the public. To sign someone up for the Junior Deputy Academy, visit the Bee County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page and fill out the provided form.
•mtamez@mysoutex.com•