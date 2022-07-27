When St. Mary’s Academy Charter School was forced into a lockdown following a threat to the adjoining church, fifth-grader Daniel Garcia felt helpless and wanted to find ways to help.
He remembers the situation as being terrifying for him, his classmates and his sister.
Following the incident, Garcia expressed his feelings to his parents and announced his desire to become a police officer when he grows up to help protect future generations of children.
On July 11, he took the first step toward that future.
Garcia joined the Junior Deputy Program offered by the Bee County Sheriff’s Office. The program offers CPR/AED, first aid, traffic pursuits, bullying issues, tourniquets, proper ways to search buildings, weapon safety, fire prevention, basic traffic stops and a variety of other classes. Junior deputies get to engage in positive interactions with different leaders throughout Bee County.
The program is offered for one week for children between the ages of 10 and 14, and is sponsored by the sheriff’s office and Angel Care Ambulance Service of Beeville.
Upon completion of the program, junior deputies receive certificates from state representatives, congressmen, and Gov. Greg Abbott.
The program began in 2017 as a trial and has had a positive impact on the community. It has led to many junior deputies joining law enforcement classes at A.C. Jones High School.
Following the program, Garcia said he has learned more calming tactics that can help benefit him, his sister and his classmates in the future. He also said that he has a better understanding with the different kinds of people law enforcement sees on a daily basis.
He added that he is looking forward to joining law enforcement classes offered by A.C. Jones High School and would like to graduate from the police academy when he grows up so he can become a future police officer in Bee County.
