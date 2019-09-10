Junior Service League supporting CASA program

BEEVILLE – The Junior Service League of Beeville, on Aug. 22, provided needed items for local children in the Child Protection System that are served by CASA of Bee, Live Oak and McMullen Counties.
Items that were donated included: school supplies, diapers, baby wipes, and many other personal care items.
Since CASA began serving local children, the Junior Service League has been supportive of the program’s mission and has continued to donate their time and efforts to meeting the needs of the community and children.
Each year, there are approximately 100 children in this tri-county service area at any given month that need a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) that will be the child’s voice in court and recommend to the judge the best interest of the child. Last year, 203 children from Bee, Live Oak and McMullen counties were removed from their homes due to abuse and neglect.
To volunteer to help a child, donate or for more information on program services, call 361-542-4407 or visit beeacasa.org.