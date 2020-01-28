Jury slaps Beeville man with 20 years for meth possession

BEEVILLE – A 43-year-old city resident has been sentenced to spend the next 20 years of his life in a state prison.
According to Assistant District Attorney Terry Breen of the 156th Judicial District, it took the jury approximately three hours to sentence Orlando Amaro. The same jury had convicted him of possession of 4-200 grams of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 1.
Breen said Amaro’s charge stemmed from a traffic stop on Farm-to-Market Road 351 just outside Beeville on June 1, 2019. Then, a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper had spotted Amaro’s vehicle traveling at 66 mph in a 55 mph zone.
When Amaro stepped out of the car, Breen said the trooper noticed a torch lighter – often used to smoke methamphetamine – on the seat, which made the trooper “highly suspicious,” Breen said.
Amaro’s passenger then was asked to step out of the vehicle, and he emptied his pockets. Among the items was a gum wrapper containing a marijuana joint. This gave the trooper probable cause to search the vehicle, Breen said, and a Bee County sheriff’s deputy was called to the scene to assist.
The trooper found concealed in a cloth bag under the driver’s seat a glass pipe, a bag of crystallized methamphetamine, “a number of 1-inch baggies” and a prescription bottle and social security card both belonging to Amaro, Breen said.
In addition to 20 years imprisonment – the maximum penalty for a second-degree felony conviction – Amaro will be required to pay a $7,500 fine.
Breen praised the jury for its work.
“We had a great jury,” he said. “They did a great job. I think they really sent a message.”
Breen also said, “They really seem to think drugs are a problem in this community. When they get a drug dealer, they’re not going to let him go.”
