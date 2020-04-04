BEEVILLE – Bee County residents are being told to shelter at home through 11:59 p.m. April 8.
This is in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Exceptions to this order are those needing to perform essential activities, governmental function or to operate an essential business, according to the order signed Friday evening.
Some essential activities noted in the order, signed by County Judge Trace Morrill and Mayor Francisco Dominguez Jr., included obtaining medical supplies, visiting a doctor or going outside but still maintaining the six-feet social distance.
All business operating within the county, except essential businesses such as gas stations, big box stores and grocery stores, are required to “cease activities at facilities located within Bee County.” Employees will still be allowed to work from home.
Restaurants may continue to provide drive-through services.
Specifically noted in the order is an exemption for select childcare services, news media and those providers of basic necessities to the economically disadvantaged population.
It also asked that if anyone tests positives for the coronavirus, all those in the household should “isolate at home for a period of at least 14 days after the person tested negative for COVID-19 or left the household. Members of the household cannot go to work, school or any other community function.”
All nursing and retirement homes and long-term care facilities are ordered to prohibit non-essential visitors from entering except in cases of critical assistance or end-of-life visitation.
Violation of this order is punishable by fine of up to $500 per violation.
This order comes just days after another order which required all outside social gatherings to be of no more than 10 people.
A similar fine was being imposed for that occurrence.
Morrill, during a meeting last week, said he wasn’t asking for immediate fining of anyone caught in a large group.
“The goal of our first responders or police officers that are out there is, if they see somebody who is in their opinion violating the order, the first goal is to try to encourage and get them to understand that the conduct that they’re engaging in is a violation, rather than to do it in a draconian manner.
“Our goal at this stage is to try to continue to educate our community so that they understand that their conduct, although in a vacuum might be perfectly innocent, in the context of COVID-19 in our state and local orders, is in fact, a violation of the orders of this court, and the state of Texas.”
