BEEVILLE – According to the Department of State Health Services, Bee County has recorded its 27th case of COVID-19.
County officials said the latest case, which involves a female under the age of 18, was confirmed June 30.
As of today, officials said Bee County has a total of 19 active cases and 27 recovered cases. The grand total of 46 cases since tracking began also includes Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates and county residents.
There is one active inmate case in the McConnell Unit, reports TDCJ.
Officials remind residents to keep up their social distancing efforts over the July 4 holiday weekend and to wash their hands and wear their masks out in public.
The county’s COVID-19 hotline, 361-492-5981, remains open Wednesdays and Fridays, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., to answer coronavirus questions and conduct pre-screening interviews for the drive-through testing facility.