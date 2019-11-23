Karnes deputy arrests Bee County deputy

KARNES – A Bee County deputy was arrested early Sunday morning by a Karnes County deputy.
Nicole DeLaGarza is accused of public intoxication and interfering with public duties, according to information released by the sheriff’s office in Karnes.
Bee County Chief Deputy Ronnie Jones confirmed her employment here, saying this is under investigation. Details about her arrest were not available.
Karnes County Chief Deputy Robert Ebrom declined comment on the arrest saying the incident was under investigation.
Jones said Tuesday that his office likewise had not been fully apprised of what occurred.
“We have gotten with the state agency that regulates all of our rules as peace officers,” Jones said. “They are taking appropriate action and we are going to take appropriate action.”
As of Tuesday, DeLaGarza was not placed on leave.
“The matter is under investigation,” Jones said. “Our job as an agency is to support our employees and that is what we are doing at this point.”