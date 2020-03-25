There is an epidemic at hand.
It is a mass hysteria of selfishness that needs to end driving people to the grocery stores and buying anything that might be needed in the next 12 months. And they are buying it all in cases of 12.
Why?
Fear. And it is fear of the unknown and what could happen. It is stories of the Great Depression being told now as though this was the coming apocalypse.
Yes, the threat of the coronavirus, or COVID-19, is real and precautions should be taken. The most susceptible are the elderly and the already ailing. This is well reported.
Nursing homes have stopped visitations which is a sad situation, but necessary to save lives.
Technology makes it possible to digitally visit — and the nursing home staff are happy to help on their end of the phone or computer.
The community must rally to help the aged and quit the selfish buying of everything with a price tag.
We should all ensure that these segments of our society have what they need to avoid crowds and keep their pantries stocked.
But there is little reason for the public to buy every roll of toilet paper that will fit in a cart.
The stores are wiped out.
Food is another commodity that is disappearing faster than when Hurricane Harvey was bearing down on the Gulf Coast.
Most people do not need a side of beef. Chicken, the cheapest and most prolific meat in the market, should not be in scarce supply.
It’s not the stores’ fault. H-E-B, Walmart, Dollar General and Lowe’s Market are hauling in as much food and cleaning supplies as they can and the employees are working tirelessly to get it on the shelves for the morning rush.
This stockpiling is hurting those who truly need basic staples.
As a nation, as a state, as a county and as a city, this is where the average person can shine in someone’s life.