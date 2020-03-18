Keep calm wash on

BEEVILLE – The key to keeping the coronavirus at bay is taking the same precautions one might take to avoid the flu.
Washing hands, not sneezing on someone, avoiding large crowds and not touching one’s mouth and face are the simplest methods to avoid the virus, said Mike Willow, emergency management for Bee County.
“I am not here to cause mass panic; I am here to inform you of the current status of precautions being conducted on a daily basis here in Bee County,” Willow said during a commissioners meeting Monday, March 9.
Like many public places, including grocery stories, additional cleaning is taking places on areas frequently touched by shoppers and visitors.
“The county’s maintenance department is sanitizing the door knobs and handrails of the county buildings, offices and restrooms,” Willow said.
One of the concerns noted is the lack of a vaccine for the virus.
“There are no known vaccines available,” he said. “When there is a vaccine, it could take up to a year to make it available to everyone.
“There are no known pharmaceutical interventions known to fight this virus.”
In major retailers like H-E-B, some products like hand sanitizer are being limited in the number that can be purchased per customer, but still some shelves are empty.
“We understand our customers want to prepare by stocking up on the essentials,” the company said in a prepared statement. “Texans must continue to prepare, but panic does not promote progress.
“In order to help ensure all can secure the products they need, when they need them, we’ve implemented limits on certain items because we know limits will help protect the supply chain in Texas.”
The Beeville school district, too, is taking extra precautions.
“Several weeks ago in preparation for the cold and flu season, BISD implemented an ongoing total infection control program to make our school spaces safer and healthier for all students and staff,” said Superintendent Dr. Marc Puig. “As a result, we have reduced the number of flu cases compared to previous years.
“Our total infection control program provides protection against a host of microbes, including the coronavirus (COVID-19).
“We believe the best way to treat any potential infection is to prevent it. To that end, BISD will continue to take proactive measures and closely monitor the COVID-19 outbreak to ensure the health, safety and well-being of our students, parents and staff.”
The college, which was on spring break last week, and Christus Spohn Hospital Beeville both are taking precautions.
Both referred all questions to information posted on their websites.
“Coastal Bend College administrators are working in collaboration with Christus Spohn Hospital Beeville and its medical team to review CBC’s protocol and procedures regarding infection control,” according to college information. “We are working to maintain a healthy learning and work environment as well as create awareness of the coronavirus (COVID-19).”
Throughout the college campus, posters have been affixed notifying students of prevention methods.
As of Thursday, 1,215 people in 44 states have tested positive for the virus. Of those, 36 have died.
