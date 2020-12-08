Having worked for 19 years as the librarian at Coastal Bend College in Beeville, Sarah Milnarich is familiar with many stories. But perhaps one of the best stories among them is her own.
Sarah recently gave a glimpse into her background during a meeting of the city’s Rotary club. She said the organization’s history, including its involvement in the worldwide effort to eradicate polio, is one of the aspects that drew her. The 59-year-old saw firsthand the ways in which the condition can create barriers because her father, the late Paul Milnarich Jr., was disabled due to having contracted polio at age 3. Because his right arm was withered, he only had the use of his left and the family patriarch utilized leg braces.
“From the time he left the hospital, he was in a wheelchair or used crutches,” she said.
Paul and his family had fled what was then known as Yugoslavia for the United States and both of his parents were illiterate. But the exposure to English being spoken in the hospital, and watching the interactions of the doctors and nurses, inspired Paul to get an education. He worked as a physicist before taking up painting. One of his pieces is displayed prominently in Sarah’s home in rural South Bee County.
Paul passed away in 1989, but there is one lesson he taught his daughter that stands out above all the rest.
“Live your dreams,” Sarah said. “He really wanted me to become a computer programmer, but I would just turn off around computers. So then he wanted me to be a professional musician.”
Initially, Sarah was studying to be a veterinarian, but a conversation with a friend who worked as a ferrier – in which she realized the job would sometimes include telling a child that their dog passed away – helped to convince her otherwise.
Through a love of music that rubbed off on Sarah from her parents, she began learning to play the cello in fifth grade. Sarah currently plays in orchestras in Victoria, Corpus Christi, Kingsville and Laredo, and she serves as the hiring manager for the orchestra in Victoria. The COVID-19 pandemic has limited her playing time, however, with a mid-November concert being the first one she participated in since February.
Playing the instrument continues to be a source of joy for Sarah.
“It’s like speaking an international language. I’m a ham; I love it,” she said. “ ... It’s about working as a team. Each part of the orchestra is very different. I’ve always been a juggler; I like to do more than one thing.”
Sarah, who worked five years as an institutional parole officer for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and is now a certified contact tracer during the pandemic, said she got her love of doing multiple things from her mother, the late Rhoda Milnarich.
“My mother spoke seven languages and wrote for a magazine for handicapped people,” Sarah said.
Rhoda, whose family were Russian Jews who fled to the United States to escape persecution for their faith, served in the Women’s Army Air Corps in World War II, where she rose to the rank of staff sergeant. Rhoda, after her discharge, earned her degree in library science and traveled to New York City, where she worked as an assistant to the doctor who invented the electroencephalogram. Rhoda would then go on to write and publish seven books related to the EEG, which are among the holdings of the Library of Congress.
“You realize that your parents had a different life before,” Sarah said. “That’s how she met my dad, setting up a lab.”
Sarah, who was an adopted only child, has fond memories of traveling the world during her childhood with her mother. But the two never flew over Russia.
“Mom was afraid they would take us hostage and they would keep her,” Sarah said.
It was through that travel that she contracted Coxsackievirus – which is in the same family of viruses as polio – as a young child. Sarah believes that she fell ill as a result of drinking unpasteurized milk that had contained flies. While she does not have any lingering physical disability, Sarah’s gums were damaged.
The family settled in El Paso, where Rhoda – who also held master’s degrees in history and English – wrote for the El Paso Times. Rhoda passed away in 1995. Sarah would go on to earn her bachelor’s degree in music from the University of Texas-El Paso and her master’s degree in music from Syracuse University before earning a master’s degree in library science from Florida State University.
It was in Florida where Sarah met her husband of 28 years, William Garrett, who coaches aspiring track athletes. The couple exchanged their vows just 10 days after they met.
Despite the evolving attitudes related to interracial marriages – Garrett is African American and Sarah is white – in the 1990s, Sarah asked for her mother’s blessing before tying the knot. She recalled that Rhoda acknowledged how things were different when she grew up, but encouraged her daughter to pursue her own happiness.
“My mother raised me to believe that everyone is the same,” Sarah said.
Another key lesson imparted by Rhoda came when Sarah, seeing the greatness of both of her parents, was concerned that she would not measure up.
“I once asked her, ‘What do you expect of me?’” Sarah recalled. “She said, ‘I want you to be happy and I want you to find fulfillment.’”