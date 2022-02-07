When Ella Jostes is in the ring showing an animal, she wears a custom leather harness emblazoned with the letter “J” on the back.
While the letter certainly fits because it’s her last initial, the letter “S” might work even better for the 18-year-old from Skidmore.
Why “S?”
Seven and showmanship.
The former describes the number of times she’s won the latter at the Bee County Junior Livestock and Homemakers Show.
She added her seventh straight showmanship buckle to her collection on Jan. 27 during the heifer and steer portion of theBCJLHS at the Show Barn at the Bee County Fairgrounds.
“I mean it feels pretty good,” she said after claiming the buckle at the show.
“I’ve kind of had a streak going on, so I’m glad that didn’t end my last year,” she added with a laugh.
Jostes showed two steers during the show, scoring Grand Champion honors for British breeds and taking fourth in another class with an exotic breed.
Her Grand Champion British was also named the Overall Reserve Grand Champion.
She was one of seven handlers called back for showmanship, and claimed the top prize in the senior division in her final time in the Beeville ring.
“It feels good ending it here where it kind of all started for me,” she said afterward, reflecting on her 12-year showing career.
“There’s been so many (good memories),” continued Jostes, who plans to attend Texas A&M University in College Station to major in agribusiness.
“Probably last year (is my favorite), when I won showmanship and my best friend, Riley, I beat him,” she squealed with laughter. “That was pretty good.”
Hailey Rodriguez won the showmanship award for the junior division, while Tinlee Perkins won the showmanship award in the pee-wee division.
Jostes and Perkins then teamed up to hand out the “old fart” showmanship award.
The “old farts” paid $20 to enter the division and then entered the ring with an animal as Jostes and Perkins made their rounds to ask questions and judge their showmanship of all the “old farts.”
Georgia Dunn claimed the top prize from Jostes and Perkins.
Dunn – who selected the showmanship callbacks in all three divisions before entering herself in the “old fart” division – showed cattled for 18 years from the ages of 5 to 23, she said, and now, at the age of 28, she’s an agriculture teacher at Floresville High School.
The top award for steers at the show went to Kooper Matheson, who took home the Overall Grand Champion award with his Exotic Grand Champion.
Dustin Davis claimed the Exotic Reserve Champion behind Matheson.
Louis Younts won the British Reserve Champion behind Jostes.
The American Grand Champion award went to Zachary Huie and the American Reserve Champion went to Tyler Laechelin.
In the heifer show, Hannah Brewer claimed the top two awards.
Her American Grand Champion won the Overall Grand Champion award and her Exotic Grand Champion won the Overall Reserve Grand Champion.
Brylee Perkins won the American Reserve Champion award and Jocelyn Reyna won the Exotic Reserve Champion award.
Tinsley Zemanek won the British Grand Champion award, and Levi Roznovsky took the British Reserve Champion award.
