The world of sports photography is vast with competitive events such as Formula 1, martial arts, extreme sports and more,s all pieces of a growing athletic puzzle.
So when Coastal Bend Publishing Editorial Content Director – not-to-mention seasoned sports photographer – Kevin J. Keller got the news he had three photos as finalists for the World Sports Photography Awards, he was floored.
“I was shocked,” Keller said. “I submitted 20 total images across four or five categories and I ended up being one of 56 finalists in the American Football category. I mean, I like the recognition, I’m not going to say I don’t like the recognition of, but, I don’t seek contests to get into.
“This one I found by accident, I just happened to see a social media post for it so I entered.”
The winners of the contest will be announced at the 2022 Connect Sports Tradeshow in Detroit Aug. 8-10.
In total, there were more than 7,000 entries from 600 individual photographers from 60 different countries around the globe with 1,311 photos listed as finalists, three being Keller’s.
One of those photos was of the Gregory-Portland football team after it won the bi-district championship, one was from when the Wildcats played against Flour Bluff at the Alamodome, and the other was from a youth football game in Beeville.
Keller said his background in photography was limited to using his mother’s camera as a kid to shoot his brother playing baseball then golf, but he never really got that into it. As an adult, he got into journalism but began working for a newspaper that had its own staff photographers, so all he had to do was write stories.
It was when he got a job at the Roswell Daily Record in New Mexico that he dabbled in photography a little, but it wasn’t until he came to the Beeville Bee-Picayune in 2014 that photography became more than just taking a few shots at sports games.
“It was a one man show when I got here when it came to sports and taking pictures,” Keller recalled. “I had to learn how to be better at it. And anytime I get into something like that, I’m just the kind of person that wants to be as good at that as I possibly can be.
“So I sort of just dove into it headfirst and relearned the basics and then expanded my knowledge of what makes a good photo and what makes a good image.”
And it worked.
By 2016, he was taking first place finishes for his sports photography in regional and area contests, expanding his gear and knowledge, always pushing himself to be better. All that work culminated in 2019 when he hit what he thought was the summit.
It was that year where he took home first place at the National Newspaper Association for best sports photo.
“The National Newspaper Association had about 600 entries and the World Sports Photography Awards has more than 1,000,” Keller said. “I guess it’s the evolution of things.
“You go from the regional Texas Gulf Coast Press Association to the state with the Texas Press Association, then National and now a world sports photography contest.
“It’s a pretty big honor.”
Now on the dawn of possibly winning a global photography prize to add to his wall of already impressive accolades, Keller isn’t leaning on them to help prop him up. He said he’s always striving to take a better photo with every shot he takes.
He said that all he wants to do is create memorable images that tell stories no matter how hard the shot.
“One of the biggest compliments anybody can give me is when I’m out in public and somebody stops me and says, ‘Hey, I saw that picture you took of my son’ or ‘I saw that picture you took of my daughter and it was really great.’
“That to me is better than any award I can get, just that compliment.
“It’s all about that parent who has a memory of their kid they will have for the rest of their lives.
“That’s why I do this.”