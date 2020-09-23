Keller new Bee-Pic editor, CBP content director

The editorial department of Coastal Bend Publishing LLC has a new leader with the promotion of Beeville Bee-Picayune Sports Editor Kevin J. Keller to the position of editor and content director.
Keller will oversee all aspects of the company’s editorial department, which includes the newsrooms for the company’s six publications across the region: the Bee-Picayune, Goliad Advance-Guard, Karnes Countywide, The Progress, News of San Patricio and Refugio County Press.
He will also serve as the editor of the Bee-Picayune.
“I’m honored and humbled to be chosen for this position,” Keller said. “I love what I do as the sports editor at the Bee-Picayune and I most certainly intend to continue in that role as I take on this new challenge.
