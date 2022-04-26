When Kevin Behr visited his brother Lauren in Austin one day during the height of the disco era, he had no idea that the trip would shape the rest of his professional and personal life.
Behr, nearly 50 years removed from that fateful trip, was sworn in as the 25th full-time chief of the Beeville Police Department on Monday, April 11, at City Hall.
“I am so excited that, No. 1, I get to be chief of police in my own hometown. No. 2, I think my life has prepared me for this position,” the 64-year-old father of five and grandfather of five said about assuming the role.
“To be able to be here and now serve the people of Beeville, it’s overwhelming. It really is. I’ve got a lot of joy and happiness in my heart.”
Behr replaces Robert Bridge as the full-time chief of the department following a lengthy and exhaustive search and interview process that took nearly eight months.
Bridge retired in July of last year after a little more than four years at the helm of the department.
Three different interim chiefs oversaw the department following Bridge’s departure before Behr was announced as City Manager John Benson’s choice as the new police chief.
“This, as I said, is one of the shining moments of my whole career, my professional career,” Behr said. “I’ve never been so humbled – I truly am – to be able to serve such a great community. And I know those are words, but I truly mean it.”
Behr has had a lengthy career in law enforcement that dates back to the early 1980s.
His passion for wearing the badge began during that trip to see his brother in the mid-1970s.
Lauren was a patrol officer for the Austin Police Department and invited his brother to join him on a ride along.
That nine-hour shift in the car with his older brother would ultimately define the man Behr would become.
“It was like, ‘Oh my God, you get paid for this?’ It was exciting. It was fulfilling. It was a little of everything,” Behr said, reflecting on that ride along.
“First, it was the excitement. Of course. You know, the excitement was incredible when the red lights and the siren came on, and we would go to the scene of a robbery or an assault or even a crash, you know, and then to watch my brother, my oldest brother, get out and handle this with empathy, with understanding, and with controlled violence at points.
“That was the hook for me, to get out and be able to serve the public like that and put bad guys in jail and soothe the injured, the victims. I think that really the part that just got to my heart was the way that my brother would deal with the victims.”
Behr returned to his hometown of Beeville and headed to what was then known as Bee County College to pursue an associate’s degree in criminal justice. He then went to SouthwestTexas State University (now Texas State) to pursue a bachelor’s degree in the same field.
Later that same year, then-Bee County Sheriff Robert L. Horn sent Behr to meet with then-Live Oak County Sheriff Sam Huff.
“Two hours later, we’ve just interacted. I’ve told him everything about my life,” Behr said. “And then I asked him, ‘You know sir, I’d like to apply for the job. Is there an application?’ He goes, ‘Son, you just did it.’
“That was an exciting moment for my life.”
In early 1981, Behr headed to the state capital to join the 64th cadet class of the Austin PD.
He worked for the Austin PD for seven years – including a stint as an undercover officer assigned to the Bandito Motorcycle Gang – before moving to positions with the Northcrest, Rosebud and Iowa Colony police departments.
He then left law enforcement in the early ’90s to pursue his law degree, earning his doctor of jurisprudence in 1992 from Texas Southern University.
Behr then worked for brother Jan’s law firm in Fort Worth before returning to Beeville in 1999 to work as a criminal justice professor at Coastal Bend College.
In 2001, he joined the Beeville Police Department as a captain before moving to the Bee County Sheriff’s Department. After retiring from the BCSO in 2017, he became the chief of police of the newly-formed Coastal Bend College Police Department.
When Bridge retired last year, Behr’s name immediately circled through the community as a potential successor.
On March 10, Benson announced that he had selected Behr as the city’s new chief.
He was sworn in by City Secretary Gabby Hernandez April 11 in front of more than 30 onlookers who packed into the front lobby of City Hall.
“I have a lot of, I think, good ideas that are going to make a good department a better department,” Behr said. “We’re going to engage the public much more. That’s very important.
“If we have the public on our side, and we’re providing them with the customer service that they so deserve, I’m happy to be able to be that person that brings it to them.”
Customer service, Behr said, will be at the heart of his stint as the chief.
“We will do everything we can to fight crime. But at the same time, we need to understand that it’s not just crime that we have to fight and deal with. It’s the problems of our society, the problems of our community. And if we ignore those, they’re not going to get solved,” the new chief said.
“Mental health, drug abuse, truancy, it runs the gamut. Beeville is a city, just like every other city. It has its pluses, and we have a lot, but it also has its minuses. And we have to help build those into pluses, we truly do, and the best way to do that, that I know of, is to provide really great customer service.
“We protect and serve. Serve to me is a customer service thing. And so is protection. So we’re going to do this the best way that we can. We’re going to really move forward with the Beeville Police Department. I just want the citizens to know that they have a good agency, and they’ve had good leadership in the past and they will continue to have good leadership.”
Good leadership that all started with a trip to Austin.
“What would have happened if I hadn’t gone on that ride along?” Behr said when asked what he thinks when he looks back on the ride along that spurred his passion for law enforcement. “Would I have been as happy in my life as I am?”
Behr, without that trip he admits, wouldn’t be where he is today – sitting in the chief’s chair at the Beeville Police Department, his face plastered with a toothy grin and the chief’s badge proudly pinned to his chest.
