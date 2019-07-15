Key economic development partners gather to support access to capital for Texas’ rural businesses and communities

Key state and federal partners commit to a sustainable Rural Texas at the 10th annual Texas Rural Challenge in New Braunfels. Pictured from left are: Charles “Tee” Rowe, president and CEO, America’s SBDCs; Ruth Hughs, chair and commissioner representing employers, Texas Workforce Commission; Justin Crossie, regional administrator, U.S. Small Business Administration-Region VI; Congressman Mike Conaway, ranking member, U.S. House Committee on Agriculture; Sid Miller, commissioner, Texas Department of Agriculture; Edd Hargett, Texas state director, U.S. Department of Agriculture; and Chet Garner, The Daytripper.