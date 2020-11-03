Kicker 106 pulls a clean sweep

Beeville’s top local country music station, Kicker 106, pulled a clean sweep of the small market awards at the Texas Regional Radio Report (T3R) Awards last week.
The station, KTKO 105.7 FM, itself won the Small Market Radio Station of the Year award for the second straight year, while Dan Adamez, known on-air as Big Dan, won the Small Market On-Air Personality of the Year award.
“To win one, it’s like, ‘Hey, we’re good.’ But to win two in a row, it’s like, ‘Hey, this carries a little validity,’” said station owner Alan Pilgrim about winning the station of the year award once again.
“I was excited.”
But, as happy as he was to win the station award for the second year in a row, he was even happier for Big Dan to get recognized.
“Last year, when we were there ... I know he wanted it. ... I told the guy who runs it, his name is Dave Smith, I said, ‘If I could trade the station one and get Dan that one, I would do it,’” Pilgrim said.
“(He’s) the soldier. The soldiers are there every day. I just wanted him to win.
“I was even probably more excited last night when they announced him.”
Adamez was pretty excited himself.
“It feels awesome man, especially after the year I’ve had,” he said with a chuckle, referring to his battle with congestive heart failure earlier this year that ultimately led to a quadruple bypass.
“It’s pretty cool to be noticed by your music peers and fans. ... It’s awesome feeling...."
