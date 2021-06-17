Exzaivier Carreon, 11, used to be curious while he watched his stepdad grill.
Now, he cooks the family’s meals on his own.
“I’ve always loved barbecue and my stepdad started teaching me how to cook,” he said. “I got really good at it, and it got to the point where I started cooking for my whole family. He didn’t even want to cook anymore; he would just say ‘you go for it.’”
In only his second year of competing, Carreon and his fellow competitors look forward to each event as a chance to sharpen their skills and be creative.
The Junior Pitmasters of America, founded in 2019, relies on volunteers to host competitions for the junior and senior competitors looking to get more experience under their spatulas.
The JPA is a not-for-profit organization of kid grillers from ages 7 to 17 years old. They host kid cook-offs in sanctioned events as well as private events.
The JPA held an event on May 29, at 2306 Old Houston Highway near the South Texas BBQ Emporium in Beeville, called “Cooking 4 Chayah” to benefit Chayah Ministries.
Kids competed in burger and ribeye divisions.
“I think it’s definitely a big thing here in Texas,” said JPA Vice President Rose Simola. “Our volunteers are from all over, and we go wherever we need to for these kids. We’ve had parents tell us about how they couldn’t get their kid involved in sports or anything, and they didn’t just want them at home playing games. But they love cooking, and they look forward to being here.”
JPA President Vince Colonetta said the rules are very clear when it comes to the grill.
Parents cannot help their kids when it comes to the food in any way.
“We want these young kids to cook on their own,” said Colonetta. “Everything they learn here, they’re going to use for the rest of their lives. And let me tell you, they make some awesome food.”
Colonetta and Simola said safety is always their number one concern, even when some of the kids hold world championship titles and don’t need much supervision.
“I love trying new things and coming up with good combinations,” said Raelyn Barker, nine. “My favorite category is definitely the burger because I can do so many different things. I have a swiss cheese-mushroom-bacon-burger and a five-cheese homemade mac and cheese and bacon burger.”
Barker said she has been cooking since she was five years old and would love to attend culinary school when she’s older.
“A lot of people like this one burger I make where I use quesadillas as buns and a mango pico de gallo that I make myself from scratch,” she said. “I would tell other kids to try it because it’s not as hard as you think, and it’s a lot of fun.”
Nevaeh Cuellar, 11, began competing in January after watching her father and grandfather cook for so long.
“It was kind of an accident,” her and her parents, Mark and Romie, laughed. “It was definitely a last minute thing we decided to do. “But I like it; it’s a lot of fun- from prepping to cooking. I was scared at first, but I’m glad I did it.”
Most of the kids were in agreement that there’s no right way to eat a steak. They all explained that however you like it is how you should order and cook it.
But not Brodie Daniel.
“Definitely medium rare,” he said. “I’ve been doing this since 2019. I got into it because of my dad. I was always helping him out and learning, then I just started trying my own thing.”
Daniel has been cementing his reputation as a grill champion after winning the top prize in many competitions.
“I just like trying my best and having fun,” he said. “I don’t really do anything special. I use certain spices and tenderize the meat with a fork then I make sure to use a diamond shape.”
For a list of upcoming events or more information on how to join as a competitor volunteer visit their Facebook page.
•arivera@mysoutex.com•