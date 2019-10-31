Killer pleads for 10-year deal

BEEVILLE — District Judge Joel Johnson sentenced a Beeville man to 10 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to a charge of murder Thursday morning, Oct. 26.
The defendant, Kevin Ibarra, had been charged with stabbing Valentin Garza during an incident on Jan. 25, 2018, in the Blueberry Hill subdivision west of the city.
According to deputies with the Bee County Sheriff’s Office, someone had called the dispatcher at the BCSO just after 10 p.m. on the night of the crime and reported that a man had been stabbed several times.
The victim was rushed to Christus Spohn Hospital in Beeville where he later died of his injuries.
Chief Deputy Ronnie Jones said investigators found evidence that placed the suspect at the scene at the time of the incident.
Ibarra was indicted on the first degree felony charge of murder. Johnson could have sentenced the defendant to anywhere from five to 99 years or life in prison and ordered him to pay a fine of as much as $10,000.
Assistant District Attorney Terry Breen told the judge that he and Ibarra’s defense attorney had agreed to the 10-year sentence.
Ibarra was only 19 years old at the time of the incident.
