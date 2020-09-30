Kimbrough dies at 72

Jay Kimbrough, a former Bee County judge and attorney who was known across the state as former Gov. Rick Perry’s “Mr. Fix-It,” died earlier this month at an assisted living center in College Station.
Kimbrough was 72.
“A loyal warrior went to his great reward yesterday,” Perry wrote in an Instagram post on the day after Kimbrough died.
“Jay Kimbrough was a patriot, steadfast friend, wonderful father, loving husband and talented chief of staff. He loved his county and state.”
He died from complications related to a traumatic brain injury sustained in a 2014 motorcycle crash outside Navasota.
At the time, the Vietnam War veteran who served in the United States Marine Corps, was working as an adviser on veteran affairs in the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.
Kimbrough served as the judge of Bee County and an assistant county attorney in Kerrville in the 1990s before then-Gov. George W. Bush called on him to serve as something of a troubleshooter for state agencies, including the Texas Commission on Alcohol and Drug Abuse...
