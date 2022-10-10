With a passion for helping children in need, Jennifer Knapp was appointed as the new executive director for CASA of Bee, Live Oak, McMullen and San Patricio County in August.
CASA, which stands for “Court Appointed Special Advocates” is a nationwide organization that advocates for the best interest of children who have been neglected or abused. The local chapter of CASA was organized in 2014 and did not initially serve San Patricio County. However, in 2019, the organization began serving children in San Patricio County.
Knapp began working with CASA of Bee, Live Oak, McMullen and San Patricio in 2020, after having been a foster parent and an adoptive parent. Knapp has fostered 56.
Prior to that, Knapp had adopted several children and became unable to take any more into her home. Still feeling a calling to help children, she became a CASA volunteer in Nueces County.
She ended up on the steering committee to bring CASA to Bee, Live Oak and McMullen counties. After CASA came to the region in 2014, she left to work for CPS for several years. Once she left that position, she returned to CASA and became executive director.
Knapp has felt a calling to help children ever since she was a teacher in Pennsylvania.
“I just was drawn to the children who needed the additional help,” said Knapp. “To children who weren’t living in their own homes.”
She formed a special interest in these children and made an effort to reach out and help them. She was drawn to the children who did not have anyone to advocate for them.
At CASA, Knapp has seen many success stories. She has seen children reunited with their families, who found a new forever home and has seen them find a better permanent solution to their situation.
“We’ve had a lot of success,” said Knapp. “We’ve been able to watch many of our children who were initially in care to successfully graduate high school, to move on to college or work opportunities, to just complete the normal things that children do. When I see their picture in their paper at a successful sporting event ... or other activities in the community, it’s very rewarding to see that they are living a normal life. That’s what we want for the kids, to live a life that is normal and have the same opportunities as all the other children.”
Now that she is the executive director for the local CASA branch, Knapp hopes to acquire more advocates in CASA’s area of operation. In the last fiscal year, CASA had 48 advocates who served 215 children. Her goal is for CASA to be able to support every child that needs help.
“We believe that every child in foster care deserves to have an advocate,” said Knapp. “Deserves to have someone that’s their special person that speaks up just for them. I think the goal is to obtain more advocates so we can serve 100% of children in our communities.
Those who wish to work with CASA can reach out through https://www.beeacasa.org/. There is an application process and a training process where advocates must complete 30 hours of training from a certified instructor. Interested individuals can also visit the main office in Beeville at 113 E Cleveland St. or at its branch office in Sinton at 211 S McCall St.
For Knapp, being appointed as executive director is just another step in her life’s work.
“I’m really excited to be here,” said Knapp. “I’m really excited to obtain more advocates and to grow the organization.”
