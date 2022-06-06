Whether she’s on the volleyball court or the soccer pitch, Carly Knapp is almost always the loudest player and the most fervent supporter of her teammates.
On Friday, May 27, she wasn’t the loudest in Veterans Memorial Stadium, but the power of her words will certainly echo in the minds of her fellow class of 2022 classmates.
“I ran across this quote that hit really close to home,” said Knapp, the valedictorian of the A.C. Jones High School class of 2022. “This quote read, ‘I believe in myself. If you don’t believe in yourself, you can’t expect others to believe in you.’
“... Life is what you make out of it. What will you do when you are faced with adversity? Will you give in or overcome it? These are questions you need to ask yourself when leaving here tonight.
“... It begins with you believing in yourself. Set high goals for yourself and don’t stop until you conquer them.
“... When you believe in yourself, anything is possible.”
As she wrapped up her speech, Knapp brought her message to her classmates full circle.
“As we start the journey that we call life, now is the time to believe in yourself and chase those dreams,” she told her classmates.
“Always remember, if you can believe it, you can achieve it.”Knapp was one of more than 200 in the class of 2022, who all donned the trademark burnt orange robes and mortarboards as they proudly walked the stage set up on the east end of Veterans Memorial Stadium.
She voiced cracked as she fought back tears on more than one occasion when thanking her family and friends for their support throughout the years.
“Jayden Ford, Kinlee Ramon, Chasey Oglesby, Caleigh Martin and Kayla Salazar, you all have made a lasting impact on my life and I can’t wait to see what the future has in store for us,” Knapp said. “To my best friend, Trace Fox, thank you for being the missing piece of my puzzle that I never knew was missing; for always putting a smile on my face no matter how bad my day was; for being a part of my life that has changed me for the better.”
Her final thank you was the hardest and the most emotional.
“Lastly, thank you to my parents who have built me into who I am today,” Knapp said, fighting back tears. “For always supporting me in everything I do, never doubting me, and most importantly, loving me no matter what I do.”
Salutatorian Lucie Ruiz gracefully delivered her address to the classmates just before Knapp.
Like Knapp, she fought off tears as she thanked her parents.
Her message to her classmates was simple, yet powerful: Always try your hardest and believe in yourself.
The class of 2022 earned a total of $3,154,308 in scholarships and financial aid. A full list of the scholarship and financial aid recipients will be included in an upcoming edition of the Bee-Picayune.
Honors graduates (top 10%) in the class were, in alphabetical order, Angelina Blanc, Jackee Corrigan, Davynn Cruz, Damien Edwards, Elijah Flores, Bryce Foster, Megan Gonzales-Del Bosque, Bailynn Hale, Reagan Hammond, Nyssa Huq, Knapp, Camryn Longoria, Lucas Ortiz, Colby Rader, Kinlee Ramon, Ruiz, Alexis Saldaña, Roxana Samudio, Novalon Trevino, Erin Trice and Tara Young.
The class colors are lavender and white, the class flower is a white rose, the class song is “We are young” by fun., and the class motto is “Success is a journey, not a destination,” a quote from Arthur Ashe.
