The local Knights of Columbus Council 1653 continued to support local charitable organizations throughout the county during its June 23 meeting by donating $1,000 to Habitat for Humanity.
The Knights of Columbus in Beeville is based out of St. Joseph’s Parish and exists to support the church and all charitable functions.
Lawrence Garcia, the grand knight for Council 1653, also said they help make sure the church functions properly.
The Knights of Columbus raises its money through a series of fundraisers. It then distributes this money to other charitable organizations that may need this money.
The Knights of Columbus donates money to Habitat for Humanity yearly.
Habitat for Humanity helps people in need of finding housing. According to Donald Taylor, the board president for Beeville’s Habitat for Humanity, it’s not a hand out, it’s a “hands up.” Applicants need to go through a screening process. They must also be capable of fulfilling their obligations to their interest free mortgage.
Habitat for Humanity plans to use the donation to bolster its build fund. The organization also has a matching grant with the Joe Barnhart Foundation. The foundation will match the donation with another $1,000 check.
While Habitat for Humanity has three lots that it owns, the organization hopes to build three more houses over the next three years.
“We would like to thank the community at large for their continued support. We have several churches that support us also with annual or monthly gifts,” said Taylor. “The gift from the Knights of Columbus goes a long way to helping us meet the goal of helping families become new homeowners.”
“It is a wonderful feeling to be able to help our fellow man,” said Garcia. “I’ve been in the Knights of Columbus for over 15 years and I’ve been an officer for the last 10. It’s just been a blessing. Whatever we can do to help our community ... We all enjoy doing this. All of us.”
Habitat for Humanity always welcomes donations from the community. Donations can be sent to P.O. Box 4333, Beeville, TX, 78104.
