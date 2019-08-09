Knowlton named new director at FBCS

BEEVILLE – The staff and school board of First Baptist Church is pleased to introduce Chuck Knowlton as the new director of the First Baptist Church School.
Knowlton is well known and highly respected in the Beeville area. He takes the place of Dr. Susan Warner who, for the past five years, guided the school. Mr. K., as his former students call him, was a band director in the Beeville school system for 30 years. After retiring in 2011, he and his wife, Karen, ran Reasons of Hope ministry.
For the last couple of years, he has been the music minister at the First Baptist Church in Kenedy and has worked as a substitute teacher in the Kenedy school system.
“I am excited for the opportunity to serve God in this new role. We, at the school, will make every effort to treasure the gift of your children as we progress through the upcoming school year. We will focus on teaching the students about Jesus Christ and His desire to have a relationship with them. We also have a new curriculum that should move closer to the same pace as that of the public schools,” Knowlton said.
Enrollment is ongoing through the summer. If you are interested in your child being part of the excitement at First Baptist Church School, come by the office at 600 N. St. Mary’s St. or call the office at 361-358-4161.