A community driven plan for a dog park has hit a snag after the latest dog park town hall meeting on April 16.
Beeville City Manager John Benson presented an analysis they conducted on locations that had been considered for a dog park. The analysis looked for certain criteria for a good dog park, including the amount of land, visibility for safety, proximity and access to water and distance to residential homes.
The southside of Poesta Park and the corner of Veterans Memorial Park both scored high. However, after some discussion, it was determined that these spots would not be viable. For Veterans Memorial Park, there was concern regarding dog dumping.
Dara Carrillo said that she would like the dog park to be somewhat central to the town so visitors and travelers can come right in with their dogs and families.
Carrillo also had concerns about Poesta Park. Poesta was built on a landfill. Carrillo is worried about glass and other debris coming to the surface. Benson suggested a layer of topsoil, however Carrillo does not trust that is sustainable over time.
“It would be an ongoing issue of glass rising to the surface,” said Carrillo. “Even though there’s space and it meets all the other factors, I think as far as that piece of land, it’s not a good pick.”
Carrillo has decided to explore other properties, however some of the suggested locations are in an underdeveloped area.
Carrillo drove around Beeville following the Saturday meeting to scout locations. According to Carrillo, Benson and City Councilman Benny Puente are concerned about adding additional park land for the city to maintain.
“To alleviate that, if we were to find another property that wasn’t part of the existing park system, we’ve discussed at the town hall that it might be possible to form a nonprofit,” said Carrillo. “We would offer the maintaining and upkeep of that if it is outside the current park system.”
Carrillo has said that everyone is still on board and offering constructive ideas, however the lack of a location has caused a slowdown in the project.
According to Carrillo, the next step would be finding a location for the park before making any new decisions.
No new town hall date has been set. Carrillo noted that there was not a large turnout to the previous town hall meeting. She urges the community to invite more people to participate in the process.
“If more people are willing to join the conversation and volunteer their time and talents and maybe even their resources,” said Carrillo. “If someone knows of a piece of land within city limits that they are interested in donating, there are things like the Joe Barnhart Library and the Blanton Museum, those were donated by very generous donors for causes that were important to them.”
Carrillo encourages anyone who would like to participate, or even talk about leasing or donating land, to contact her. Carrillo runs a Facebook group called “Beeville, TX Wants a Dog Park!” Interested individuals can reach out to Carrillo through the group.
•mtamez@mysoutex.com•